UCLA Baseball Bolsters World Series Roster With 4 Transfers
UCLA Bruins baseball is stocking up after an improbable run to the College World Series in June with the addition of four transfers.
Junior outfielder Will Gasparino, junior right-handed pitcher Logan Reddemann, junior righty Jake Swenson and senior outfielder Michael Cunningham will be joining the Bruins, who are already projected to be atop college baseball next season.
Here's what UCLA Athletics had to say about each transfer in Wednesday's statement announcing the additions:
On Gasparino
"Gasparino, a Los Angeles native who prepped at Harvard-Westlake High School, started 113 games across two seasons at Texas, compiling a career .247 batting average with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 82 runs scored. He posted a .339 on-base percentage and .512 slugging percentage in 2025, highlighted by a multi-homer game at Missouri (Mar. 28) in which he plated a career-high eight runs. A consistent power threat, Gasparino homered in four consecutive games late in the 2024 season and launched a game-winning blast against Oklahoma (Apr. 28). He was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2024 and earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors that same year."
On Reddemann
"Reddemann appeared in 26 games over two seasons at San Diego, compiling a 10-5 record with a 3.20 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131.1 innings pitched. He was named to the NCBWA Freshman All-American Second Team in 2024 and earned WCC Pitcher of the Week honors three times. In 2025, he posted a 2.29 ERA across 11 appearances, including standout performances against Oregon State (Mar. 8) and Saint Mary's (Apr. 11), where he allowed just one run over seven innings. Reddemann started for the Toreros in both the WCC Tournament Championship and the NCAA Santa Barbara Regional."
On Swenson
"Swenson served as Linfield's ace in 2025, leading the Northwest Conference with 94 strikeouts in 76.2 innings. He posted a 6-5 record and 3.76 ERA while holding opponents to a .219 batting average. Swenson recorded two complete-game shutouts, including a 17-strikeout performance against Pacific Lutheran (Apr. 5) that set a program record. He was named to the D3baseball.com All-Region 10 Third Team and earned NWC Rookie of the Year honors in 2024. A native of Camas, Wash., Swenson prepped at Camas High School, where he was a WSBCA First-Team All-State selection."
On Cunningham
"Cunningham started all 56 games in center field for San Francisco State in 2025, leading the team in nearly every offensive category including doubles (15), home runs (18), RBIs (63), stolen bases (20), and runs scored (65). His 65 runs set a single-season program record, and he broke the school's career home run mark with a blast against Sonoma State (Apr. 17). Cunningham earned All-CCAA First Team honors and was named to multiple All-West Region teams. Originally from Los Angeles, he played three seasons with the Gators and was a two-time Gator of the Week recipient."
