UCLA's Foster on Kaedin Robinson Transfer Lawsuit
UCLA Bruins fans came out of Big Ten Media Days with a ton of optimism surrounding their football program. From a confident DeShaun Foster presser to transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava paving the way for a breakout season.
One wrinkle in the offseason has been the transfer situation with former App State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson. After being denied the ability to play following his move to Westwood, Robinson filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in an effort to get back on the field for his final season.
Media asked Foster if he had any updates on the situation and how a successful lawsuit would affect UCLA's roster, which is already at the maximum 105 players allowed from the House v. NCAA settlement.
Would a player have to be removed from the roster if Robinson came back? Foster responded, "No. Because he was coming before the ruling. So, yes, he would be grandfathered in."
On if he had any updates on the lawsuit or if there was anything the second-year head coach could say about it, Foster responded, "No, not much I could say. We're just waiting on the hearing, I guess." Would Foster and the Bruins welcome him? "Yes, most definitely, yes," Foster said.
The Lawsuit
As part of the 19-page complaint file, Robinson and his representation state that, "This is an action for immediate and permanent injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs to enjoin and redress the NCAA's enforcement against Robinson... of an unlawful eligibility rule that would prevent him from competing for UCLA in the 2025-26 season in violation of federal antitrust laws.
"The eligibility rule at issue is unlawful because it has substantial anticompetitive effects on two-year or junior colleges and universities that are excluded from NCAA membership."
Robinson was offered a sizeable NIL contract worth $450,000 to play for UCLA, and being denied to play could result in him missing out on this lumpsome of money.
Though he is coming off a season-ending injury, Robinson was still able to secure an All-Sun Belt first team selection. He played nine games and finished with 840 yards on 53 receptions.
A former Junior College player, Robinson was expected to have one more year of eligibility under the "Five-Year Rule," which allowed players who played in Junior College or two-year colleges an extra year of eligibility, most notably like Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who started his career at New Mexico State Military Institute before transferring to New Mexico State and winning a bowl game under Jerry Kill in 2022.
The timetable of the decision is currently unknown, but Robinson and his representation are hoping to become eligible by the time the 2025-26 season starts.
