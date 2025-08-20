Key Big Ten Matchups For UCLA
UCLA is coming into this year with three main goals. One being getting a positive record. Last year, the Bruins went 5-7. After going 5-7, they missed out on a bowl game, which they're looking to secure this year. The furthest out goal is the Big Ten Championship game, which they will need a perfect season to achieve, but it is a possibility.
The Bruins need to win their out-of-conference games this year more than ever. All their out-of-conference games are winnable and much required for the rest of their season and goals. With UCLA joining the Big Ten, its schedule got a lot harder. PAC-12 isn't a cake walk, but it's not the Big Ten, and the only team like that is the Oregon Ducks.
Every conference game will be ultra competitive and UCLA needs to win their out of conference games to take some pressure and stress off the games so they can focus on winning hte games. A few Big Ten teams stick out as super essential wins.
Michigan State
Michigan State, like UCLA, went 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game. Neither of these teams did well in the Big Ten games. MSU is in the same bout as UCLA when it comes to position in the Big Ten. Both teams have added to their solid rosters, and although neither roster is complete, they can compete with almost anyone.
UCLA needs to win this game as the Bruins and the Spartans are seen as almost equals in their roster skill. UCLA will need to use their 4-star running back Karson Cox and break through Michigan State's D-line. The key to this game will be the running games.
Nebraska
Nebraska started last year on a hot note. Part of the reason they went on the streak was because of their talented quarterback, Dylan Raiola. Raiola commanded the offense and led them to one of the best scoring teams in the Big Ten. At the beginning of the year, Nebraska was in the College Football Playoffs talks. Nebraska, towards the end of the year, mellowed out but showed a lot of potential. Nebraska is young, and their players will draw on last season's experience to improve drastically this year.
This matchup will come down to quarterback play. UCLA's new addition, Nico Iamaleava, versus Raiola. Both teams have an Electric offense and need as few defensive stops to gain an edge in this bout.