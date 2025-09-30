Skipper Names UCLA’s Defensive Play-Caller Moving Forward
UCLA's defense went into Saturday's 17-14 loss to Northwestern with just 30-40 percent of its playbook installed, according to the Big Ten broadcast.
Following the mutual parting of ways with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, interim head coach Tim Skipper brought on Kevin Coyle as a defensive assistant. He was calling the Bruins' defensive plays on Saturday, and Skipper was asked on Monday if that would be routine moving forward.
"Yes," Skipper quipped in an instant. "He was comfortable enough when he got here on a Sunday. First practice was Tuesday. Went Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Friday he was like, 'I can call it. I feel good about it.' And he called it. So, we'll move forward that way.
"I thought we did a good job on defense. Once we settled in, second half shutout. I think we were giving up 36 points per game on defense, and it was 17 [Saturday]... So I like where we're headed. I know the defense very well. I know how we operate and I think it'll get better and better."
UCLA's defense has been a huge pain point this season. But with Skipper at the helm and Coyle by his side -- two defensive savants -- things are looking up on that side of the ball.
Skipper Details Locker Room Mood After Northwestern Loss
It's hard to imagine team morale could be any lower following UCLA's loss to Northwestern on Saturday, but Skipper assures that he's going to keep a group of competitors in that locker room competing.
"A lot of competitors in that locker room. It stings. It really does sting," Skipper said following their loss. "But like I told those guys, you’ve got to keep your heads up – I mean we are going to be in a fight every single game. It is all conference games now. This is a really good conference. No one is going to feel sorry for you. So keep your heads up, and it is going to be a tough flight home. But once we land back home, we got to get ready to go for the next one.”
Saturday's Big Ten opener against the Wildcats was UCLA's latest most important game of the season. Not just because the Bruins desperately need a win, or because it was a conference game, but because Northwestern was arguably the easiest game on the rest of the schedule.
Skipper understands that and is making sure he keeps on motivating the locker room.
“No doubt, no doubt. I’m telling you, there are a lot of competitors in that room," Skipper added. "They have to lock in. We feel bad right now, but there is a lot of ball left. We have only played four games. There is a ton of football left, no matter whether if it’s gone good or bad, you know that you have to play a full season. We will have to bounce back. Nobody is feeling sorry for us, and we’ve got to go.”
It's not going to get any easier soon. The Bruins host No. 7 Penn State in the Rose Bowl this week. With record-low attendance numbers and a usually staunch Nittany Lions fanbase, it's only right to imagine Week 6 will be grim.
