How Kevin Coyle Rebuilt UCLA's Defense
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are enduring one of the biggest turnarounds in all of college football led by interim head coach Tim Skipper.
But one of the biggest revelations of righting a tumultuous season has been a defensive turnaround, spearheaded by senior defensive analyst Kevin Coyle, whom Skipper brought on as soon as he was named interim.
Before Skipper and Coyle took over, the Bruins were 0-3 and had allowed 36.0 points per game. Since then, UCLA is 3-1 and the defense has only allowed 21.0 points per game, 37 of which came in their high-scoring upset against No. 7 Penn State.
Coyle spoke to the media for the first time since becoming a Bruin and shared what went into turning around the defense.
"We've kind of been working this system for a number of years now," Coyle said during Wednesday's media availability. "So we've established quite an inventory and volume of defenses. We've tried to take the core of what the foundation of the defense has been and implemented that right away, and then continue to try to build on it every week.
"We've been fortunate that the players have done an amazing job of picking it up and learning the changes from week to week and being able to go out there and put it on the field."
Coyle came straight from Syracuse just a few days before UCLA's Week 5 loss against Northwestern. He detailed that UCLA's defense has been constantly changing and improving since then.
"What we did week one against Northwestern is considerably different than what we did last week," he added. "There are things that are similar , but yet we continue to build and we look at each opponent differently and try to see what we can present that fits our players, but yet may give us an advantage, a different look against things that they do."
Coyle's defense is going to be put to the test this week as they head to Bloomington to take on the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff at 12 p.m. ET. National coverage for the clash begins at 10 a.m. ET.
Demetrice Martin Breaks Down Indiana's Offense
Bruins passing game coordinator and secondary coach Demetrice Martin, father of UCLA safety Cole Martin, spoke with the media on Tuesday about what he's seen from a red-hot Hoosiers offense.
Coach 'Meat' on What Separates Indiana's Offense From Others
- "That's a good bunch of guys over there," Martin said. "Just the fact that they don't make mistakes. They're very sound, very disciplined, very smart. They're tough. They got good athletes, good quarterback, great coaching. They don't have no chinks in their armor. So, it's a great test for us to go out this Saturday and line it up."
Coach 'Meat' on The Defensive Backs' Job
"Not make any mistakes. Be very smart, be sure tacklers. They're going to make some catches, so we got to get them down when they do catch the ball and all that kind of good stuff. It's typical things every other week. Don't let him throw the ball over our head, and, you know, party out there and have fun."
Coach 'Meat' on What Stands Out About Fernando Mendoza
"Just the way he runs [and] conducts the offense. He knows where he needs to go with the ball. He gets it there. He very rarely makes mistakes. He puts the ball where it's supposed to be. He's a faly accurate guy. They throw a lot of back shoulder throws and things such like that. So, that makes it tough on a defensive back. They're a great outfit. It's a reason they're unscathed right now."
