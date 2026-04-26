3 Bruins Prospects Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks in the NFL Draft

UCLA had no players selected in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2012 as the seven-round, three-day event concluded on Saturday in Pittsburgh, and the new coaching staff is on a mission to change that.

The next step is to develop anyone to be selected in the seven rounds of the event, and there is now plenty of talent, via high school recruiting and the transfer portal, to do that as soon as next season. Some of the current Bruins may even have a chance to come off the board in the first round, when they choose to leave UCLA.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are a few of those players who could rise to that level over the remainder of their UCLA careers.

QB Nico Iamaleava



Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava has been a polarizing college football player. He clearly has plenty of talent and has put up good numbers for the majority of his career. However, much of that success was with a Tennessee program that runs an offense known to help quarterbacks put up great stats but not frequently translate their production to the next level.

The junior tested that theory by transferring to UCLA, and while he wasn't able to disprove it, there were many factors outside of his personal play that contributed to a lackluster season. Still, many believe he's the best player on this team, and he enters the season as the unquestioned starter.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He has the talent to get back on track, and being in Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy's system should help him greatly, especially after what we saw them do with Alonza Barnett at James Madison. In many ways, Iamaleava is a more polished and talented version of Barnett, and he has power-conference experience.

Therefore, it stands to reason that if Chesney can pull the best out of his signal-caller, Iamaleava can shoot up draft boards and into the first round.

RB Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight is in a similar position as he put up first-round-prospect-type numbers at James Madison last season, rushing for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns while pacing one of the nation's best run offenses. He will have to do it again in the Big Ten, but if last season's College Football Playoff performance against Oregon is any indication, he won't have much of an issue.



He also has his previous knowledge of the offense and the fact that many of his offensive linemen from JMU now play for the Bruins working in his favor, so he can essentially pick up where he left off. Plus, he's no longer the focal point with a talented receiver room and Iamaleava playing alongside him. Yes, that could lead to fewer touches, but it could also mean some teams won't be as ready to face him.



WR Aidan Mizell

Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) eludes Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) during the second half at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators 34-20. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a projection based on Mizell's unfulfilled potential. He's coming off of three seasons of scattered starts and playing time with the Florida Gators, but he was a consensus four-star recruit and top-70 player coming out of high school, meaning those throughout the sport and the industry saw something in him.



While his last two seasons have been his best, it never fully clicked at Florida, but a change of scenery can be a great reset for a player to reach his full potential. That's what he'll have during his one season with UCLA , and playing with talented players and under a better coaching staff could help him step up his game as a senior, catapulting him to the front of the line because of his combination of size and speed.



