3 Bruins Prospects Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks in the NFL Draft
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UCLA had no players selected in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2012 as the seven-round, three-day event concluded on Saturday in Pittsburgh, and the new coaching staff is on a mission to change that.
The next step is to develop anyone to be selected in the seven rounds of the event, and there is now plenty of talent, via high school recruiting and the transfer portal, to do that as soon as next season. Some of the current Bruins may even have a chance to come off the board in the first round, when they choose to leave UCLA.
Here are a few of those players who could rise to that level over the remainder of their UCLA careers.
QB Nico Iamaleava
Iamaleava has been a polarizing college football player. He clearly has plenty of talent and has put up good numbers for the majority of his career. However, much of that success was with a Tennessee program that runs an offense known to help quarterbacks put up great stats but not frequently translate their production to the next level.
The junior tested that theory by transferring to UCLA, and while he wasn't able to disprove it, there were many factors outside of his personal play that contributed to a lackluster season. Still, many believe he's the best player on this team, and he enters the season as the unquestioned starter.
He has the talent to get back on track, and being in Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy's system should help him greatly, especially after what we saw them do with Alonza Barnett at James Madison. In many ways, Iamaleava is a more polished and talented version of Barnett, and he has power-conference experience.
Therefore, it stands to reason that if Chesney can pull the best out of his signal-caller, Iamaleava can shoot up draft boards and into the first round.
RB Wayne Knight
Knight is in a similar position as he put up first-round-prospect-type numbers at James Madison last season, rushing for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns while pacing one of the nation's best run offenses. He will have to do it again in the Big Ten, but if last season's College Football Playoff performance against Oregon is any indication, he won't have much of an issue.
He also has his previous knowledge of the offense and the fact that many of his offensive linemen from JMU now play for the Bruins working in his favor, so he can essentially pick up where he left off. Plus, he's no longer the focal point with a talented receiver room and Iamaleava playing alongside him. Yes, that could lead to fewer touches, but it could also mean some teams won't be as ready to face him.
WR Aidan Mizell
This is a projection based on Mizell's unfulfilled potential. He's coming off of three seasons of scattered starts and playing time with the Florida Gators, but he was a consensus four-star recruit and top-70 player coming out of high school, meaning those throughout the sport and the industry saw something in him.
While his last two seasons have been his best, it never fully clicked at Florida, but a change of scenery can be a great reset for a player to reach his full potential. That's what he'll have during his one season with UCLA, and playing with talented players and under a better coaching staff could help him step up his game as a senior, catapulting him to the front of the line because of his combination of size and speed.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.