Transfer Portal Addition Relishes UCLA Opportunity
Opportunity. That's all anyone really wants, and in the UCLA football program, many will get it this season as the Bruins turn over their roster under a new regime. UCLA has 41 transfer portal additions joining its program this offseason, each looking to make an impact.
For most of them, that was the big selling point: a new beginning where they could contribute to a competitive college football team. And it doesn't hurt that the new coaching staff, led by head coach Bob Chesney, has proven itself as a winner at multiple institutions.
Sammy Omosigho's Opportunity
Opportunity was one of the primary factors in Sammy Omosigho's decision to depart the Sooners' program. In three years at Oklahoma, he played in 36 games as a rotational player. At UCLA, it's a clean slate for everybody, and just about every position is up for grabs and must be earned throughout spring practices and the rest of the offseason, meaning Omosigho could seize a starting role.
"Everyone loves more opportunity, and I always wanted to chase more opportunity when I entered the portaI," Omosigho told reporters at Thursday's practice. "I want to be able to showcase whatever I have. I feel like I have the opportunity to do it here and make the team the best possible. Being a good piece of the team also elevates the team. Coach Ches[ney] always says, 'Team, teammates, self.' So me being a good self can help elevate the team to be the best it can be."
Omosigho knows something about winning. Although much of his time at Oklahoma was seen as a "down" period in the program's overall history and success, his final year did include a College Football Playoff appearance. While many of the current Bruins who have similar postseason experience came with Chesney from JMU, Omosigho can provide the same leadership with an additional perspective.
"When you play at a certain level and a certain amount of football, that stays in you and you just bring it wherever you go," Omosigho explained. "That level of experience, that level of competitiveness, and that level of aggression just comes with you, and [you] try to reinforce it to the entire team."
But that leadership and the attempts to change the UCLA culture cannot be successful unless everyone buys into the plan and the vision. It can't be forced.
"It all has to be natural," the linebacker continued. "The players have to buy in because, if the players don't have energy, the coaches can't get it out of you. The players are buying in, and having the players buy in just makes it so much more fun."
We'll see if that fun translates to success on the field this fall, but Omosigho and the other newcomers will get every opportunity to lead the way.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.