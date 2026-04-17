Transfer Portal Addition Relishes UCLA Opportunity

Opportunity. That's all anyone really wants, and in the UCLA football program, many will get it this season as the Bruins turn over their roster under a new regime. UCLA has 41 transfer portal additions joining its program this offseason, each looking to make an impact.

For most of them, that was the big selling point: a new beginning where they could contribute to a competitive college football team. And it doesn't hurt that the new coaching staff, led by head coach Bob Chesney, has proven itself as a winner at multiple institutions.

Sammy Omosigho's Opportunity



Oklahoma's Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates a sack in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opportunity was one of the primary factors in Sammy Omosigho's decision to depart the Sooners' program. In three years at Oklahoma, he played in 36 games as a rotational player. At UCLA, it's a clean slate for everybody, and just about every position is up for grabs and must be earned throughout spring practices and the rest of the offseason, meaning Omosigho could seize a starting role.

"Everyone loves more opportunity, and I always wanted to chase more opportunity when I entered the portaI," Omosigho told reporters at Thursday's practice. "I want to be able to showcase whatever I have. I feel like I have the opportunity to do it here and make the team the best possible. Being a good piece of the team also elevates the team. Coach Ches[ney] always says, 'Team, teammates, self.' So me being a good self can help elevate the team to be the best it can be."

Omosigho knows something about winning. Although much of his time at Oklahoma was seen as a "down" period in the program's overall history and success, his final year did include a College Football Playoff appearance. While many of the current Bruins who have similar postseason experience came with Chesney from JMU, Omosigho can provide the same leadership with an additional perspective.

"When you play at a certain level and a certain amount of football, that stays in you and you just bring it wherever you go," Omosigho explained. "That level of experience, that level of competitiveness, and that level of aggression just comes with you, and [you] try to reinforce it to the entire team."

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) brings down Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jamarion Miller (26) during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But that leadership and the attempts to change the UCLA culture cannot be successful unless everyone buys into the plan and the vision. It can't be forced.

"It all has to be natural," the linebacker continued. "The players have to buy in because, if the players don't have energy, the coaches can't get it out of you. The players are buying in, and having the players buy in just makes it so much more fun."

Step inside practice at UCLA with the Head Coach. @CoachBobChesney is on the mic! #4sup pic.twitter.com/WniNGS99jf — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) April 16, 2026

We'll see if that fun translates to success on the field this fall, but Omosigho and the other newcomers will get every opportunity to lead the way.