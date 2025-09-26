Key UCLA Injury Updates: 9/26
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have been without a couple of key contributors throughout an abysmal start to the season, and the latest injury updates suggest they'll be without them again this week.
The two key players the Bruins have been missing (and needing) are edge Nico Davillier and wide receiver Rico Flores Jr.
Davillier is the Bruins' highest-rated defensive transfer this season and is coming off a disruptive season in Arkansas. He finished his junior season with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. He's been out all season due to personal issues.
Flores is returning for his junior year in Westwood, and he played in the first four games of the 2024 season before sitting out the rest of the year due to injury. Still, he had 12 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. He's still been ramping up from the ACL injury he suffered last year.
During Wednesday's media availability, UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper and star quarterback provided some updates on both players.
On Davillier
"I don't have an update on that. I know his personal situation is a fluid situation, but I don't particularly have an update on that," Skipper said.
A couple of weeks ago, former head coach DeShaun Foster said Davillier was close to returning.
Foster detailed that they are going to remain cautious instead of throwing him on the field as soon as he's ready.
"He'll still be able to do his cardio and all of that stuff," Foster said. "So I think he could be OK, but we're always going to err on the side of making sure that we can take care of guys [instead] of just throwing them out there."
On Flores
"Yeah. Rico's getting close. He's been practicing with us, man. And yeah, he's getting close," Iamaleava said.
