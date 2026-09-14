Key Player Who Stepped Up in UCLA’s Win Over SDSU

The Bruins have had far too many injuries so far this season to feel comfortable with, especially among the wide receivers.

As the availability in that unit continues to dwindle, Michigan transfer Semaj Morgan made a name for himself in the win against San Diego State.

Many Injuries Across the WR Unit

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) reacts after a catch against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Madison transfer Landon Ellis didn’t see the field against SDSU following a head injury last week. Mikey Matthews left the game early after getting injured on a punt return, and he did not return to the contest on Saturday. Brian Rowe Jr. also went down with an injury following a 45-yard burst, although unlike Matthews, he would later return to the action.

Another wide receiver who hasn't seen the field this season is Aidan Mizell, who was once believed to have the potential to be a major contributor to this offense. However, he’s dealt with injuries all offseason, and though he was cleared to return this past week, Chesney said in a postgame press conference that Mizell didn’t enter the game because he “can’t go."

Chesney’s Thoughts on Morgan

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) makes a catch while under pressure from San Diego State safety Jelani McLaughlin (20) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that same press conference, Chesney gave Morgan a ton of credit for the way he was able to step up and make the most of his opportunities:

“I think that's just a kid that deserves a ton of credit for today's game because there were plays that needed to be made and he made them. And just in tight, contested areas, that kid is tough, along with his punt return, along with his run blocking. It was really good to see him have the day that he had.”

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) collides with San Diego State defensive back Isaiah Green (14) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morgan ended the night leading the team in receiving with six receptions for 73 yards. As the season goes on, if the Bruins' wideouts can’t manage to stay healthy enough to see the field, Morgan could become a huge component of this offense.

As the game went on and plays needed to be made, Morgan stepped up with impressive catches and showed talent that could earn him a larger role even if the room becomes healthier. While the passing game will never be the main choice of attack for this Bruins team, it’s crucial that Chesney and the Bruins still have the ability to be effective through the air if need be.

It was a great showing for Morgan in Week Two, and as the season goes on, expect to see plenty more.