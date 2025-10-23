Key Stats Defining UCLA's Season Ahead of Week 9
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) have been one of the biggest stories in college football over the last three weeks, and it's all culminated in this Saturday's FOX Big Noon Kickoff against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
Ahead of their clash against one of the nation's best, let's take a look at some key statistics and statistical leaders through the Bruins' first seven games of a true rollercoaster of a season.
Team Stats
Scoring
The Bruins are averaging 22.4 points per game this season, which translates to 157 total points on 17 total touchdowns. Offensive production was a pain point early in the season, but since Jerry Neuheisel started calling plays, UCLA is averaging 33.3 points per game.
1st-, 3rd- and 4th-Down Efficiency
UCLA has 137 first downs on the season, 67 through the air, 57 on the ground and 13 by penalty. The Bruins are 38-for-95 (40.0%) on third down and 12-for-18 (66.7%) on fourth.
Passing Offense
Through the air, the Bruins have completed 135 of 209 passing attempts for 1,355 yards, good for 6.5 yards per pass and 193.6 yards per game. UCLA has thrown 10 passing touchdowns and five interceptions while being sacked 16 times for 90 yards.
Rushing Offense
On the ground, UCLA has 1,197 rushing yards on 240 carries, which is good for 5.0 yards per rush and 171.0 yards per game. The Bruins' backs and Iamaleava have gotten into the end zone on the ground seven times this season.
Overall, UCLA has 2,552 total offensive yards on 465 offensive plays and is averaging 364.6 yards per game.
Defense
Tackles: 461
Tackles for loss (yards lost): 25.0 (95)
Sacks (yards lost): 6.0 (49)
INT: 1
Forced fumbles: 5
Fumble recoveries: 7
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava, QB:
Iamaleava turned things around as the season progressed. He's thrown for 1,355 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 65.2% passing completions (135-of-207). He's been sacked 16 times and holds a season passer rating of 131.3.
The redshirt sophomore also leads the Bruins on the ground, rushing for 360 yards on 74 carries (4.9 average) and four touchdowns.
Jalen Berger, RB:
Behind Iamaleava, Berger improved to UCLA's leading rusher as Anthony Woods continues to battle injury. Berger hs rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries (4.3 average) for one touchdown.
Kwazi Gilmer, WR:
Gilme is the Bruins' leading receiver, catching 30 passes on the season (12 more than the next) for 369 yards and two touchdowns. He's also caught the deepest pass of the season, a 43-yarder from Iamaleava.
JonJon Vaughns, LB:
Vaughns has been UCLA's statistical defensive leader, tallying 66 total tackles (27 solo and 39 assisted). He also has one pass deflection and a forced fumble that led to a recovery.
