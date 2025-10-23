All Bruins

Key Stats Defining UCLA's Season Ahead of Week 9

The Bruins have been the story on the field as of late, but how does this season look statistically?

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) have been one of the biggest stories in college football over the last three weeks, and it's all culminated in this Saturday's FOX Big Noon Kickoff against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Ahead of their clash against one of the nation's best, let's take a look at some key statistics and statistical leaders through the Bruins' first seven games of a true rollercoaster of a season.

Team Stats

Scoring

The Bruins are averaging 22.4 points per game this season, which translates to 157 total points on 17 total touchdowns. Offensive production was a pain point early in the season, but since Jerry Neuheisel started calling plays, UCLA is averaging 33.3 points per game.

1st-, 3rd- and 4th-Down Efficiency

UCLA has 137 first downs on the season, 67 through the air, 57 on the ground and 13 by penalty. The Bruins are 38-for-95 (40.0%) on third down and 12-for-18 (66.7%) on fourth.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Passing Offense

Through the air, the Bruins have completed 135 of 209 passing attempts for 1,355 yards, good for 6.5 yards per pass and 193.6 yards per game. UCLA has thrown 10 passing touchdowns and five interceptions while being sacked 16 times for 90 yards.

Rushing Offense

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) breaks a tackle from Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

On the ground, UCLA has 1,197 rushing yards on 240 carries, which is good for 5.0 yards per rush and 171.0 yards per game. The Bruins' backs and Iamaleava have gotten into the end zone on the ground seven times this season.

Overall, UCLA has 2,552 total offensive yards on 465 offensive plays and is averaging 364.6 yards per game.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Defense

Tackles: 461
Tackles for loss (yards lost): 25.0 (95)
Sacks (yards lost): 6.0 (49)
INT: 1
Forced fumbles: 5
Fumble recoveries: 7

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball against the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Player Stats

Nico Iamaleava, QB:

UCLA's Nico Iamaleava warms up before the football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iamaleava turned things around as the season progressed. He's thrown for 1,355 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 65.2% passing completions (135-of-207). He's been sacked 16 times and holds a season passer rating of 131.3.

The redshirt sophomore also leads the Bruins on the ground, rushing for 360 yards on 74 carries (4.9 average) and four touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jalen Berger, RB:

Behind Iamaleava, Berger improved to UCLA's leading rusher as Anthony Woods continues to battle injury. Berger hs rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries (4.3 average) for one touchdown.

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kwazi Gilmer, WR:

Gilme is the Bruins' leading receiver, catching 30 passes on the season (12 more than the next) for 369 yards and two touchdowns. He's also caught the deepest pass of the season, a 43-yarder from Iamaleava.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback AJ Harris (4) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

JonJon Vaughns, LB:

Vaughns has been UCLA's statistical defensive leader, tallying 66 total tackles (27 solo and 39 assisted). He also has one pass deflection and a forced fumble that led to a recovery.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Kyron Hudson (1) is tackled by UCLA Bruins linebacker Jonjon Vaughns (6) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

