Key Takeaways From UCLA’s Powerful Season Opener
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In UCLA’s Week One win over Cal, there were many things that fans can hold onto as the season progresses. The Bruins showed a lot of promise and should be a very fun team to watch moving forward.
The UCLA Running Game Can Be Lethal
One thing Bob Chesney and the Bruins did well against Cal was to spread the ball around in that running back unit. We knew this department would be one of the strengths of this offense, but they outplayed my expectations throughout the game.
Each back brings a different strength to this offense, and when they work as a committee, it seems to keep the Golden Bears on their heels. Dean Kennedy and Bob Chesney did an excellent job of cycling through the running backs in order to keep their foot on the gas.
Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods highlighted the group, as Woods led the team with 118 yards on 8 carries and two touchdowns in an incredibly impressive night. Knight added to the lethal dose on the ground with three touchdowns of his own and 71 yards.
It wasn’t just the running backs either. Nico Iamaleava opened the scoring on the night with a 9-yard rushing touchdown on the Bruins' first drive of the game. He finished the game with 29 yards and the score.
UCLA Spreading Out The Attack
Alongside the running game, UCLA’s passing game looked sharp as well. Head Coach Bob Chesney and Offensive Coordinator Dean Kennedy spread the ball around early and often, which was a major reason the Bruins jumped out in front early in the game.
Aside from a crucial interception by Iamaleava, the Bruins’ air attack looked collected and intentional, with 7 receivers tallying a reception for UCLA. Mikey Matthews led the team with 4 receptions for 88 yards and looked very solid in the win for UCLA. It’s evident that the Bruins have quite a few players in the receiving unit who can make a difference this season.
This Is a Completely Reformed Team
This UCLA team looked night and day different from the product they put on the field last season. This new-look offense under Bob Chesney has real juice that will certainly end with the Bruins' record seeing a massive improvement from last season.
It wasn’t perfect, and there are things that UCLA can stand to clean up. This game went through many momentum swings that forced the Bruins to regroup, and they did so effectively enough to pull away with a win on the road.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.