3 Storylines I'm Watching in UCLA's Week 1 Matchup Against Cal

The UCLA football season starts tomorrow.

As the Bruins gear up to take down Cal in Week One, there are quite a few storylines brewing in anticipation of this matchup.

How Will UCLA’s Defense Handle Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele?

Unlike many other teams in the country, UCLA gets the privilege of a legitimate test right away. Sagapolutele threw for 3,454 yards and 18 touchdowns as a true freshman at Cal last season, and even head coach Bob Chesney has admitted he’s aware of the trouble he may give the Bruins.

Dec 24, 2025; Honolulu, HI, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) reacts after making a fourth quarter touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Hawaii Bowl at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He will do a really good job of throwing people open. Even if you're covered, he finds back shoulders and back hips and puts it in places where a defender's back is and trusts his receivers to go out and make those plays," Chesney said.

Starting cornerback Rodrick Pleasant also made it known that he believes Sagapolutele is a “special player” and that he’s looking forward to the “first test of the season.” The talented quarterback could certainly pose a major threat in sending the Bruins home in Week One with a 0-1 record to begin the season.

Can UCLA’s Run Game Truly Be Transformed?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, we saw an abysmal display of a run game from the Bruins, with Nico Iamaleava as the season’s leading rusher with only 505 yards.

After a complete transformation of this offense through transfers, former James Madison running back Wayne Knight is set to headline UCLA’s rushing game. Coming off an incredible season with the Dukes, Knight is poised to completely change what we saw last season from the Bruins.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight won’t change it alone. Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods provide UCLA with a fantastic running back room that should allow UCLA to threaten Cal on the ground in Week One.

Who Does Nico Iamaleava Look for Under Duress?

Cal may bring the pressure in Week One, and it will be interesting to see how Iamaleava responds. When the Golden Bears apply pressure, what Iamaleava decides to do could show us a lot about what to expect this season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Iamaleava continually looks for a certain receiver while under duress, it could show where his trust lies reactively. If he consistently checks the ball down to his running back, it could be a great sign of improved decision-making that he’s able to manage the game and take what the defense offers.

Iamaleava has always been able to extend plays outside the pocket, and if he consistently escapes pressure and decides to run, it could become an important part of how the Bruins move the ball.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of these will necessarily determine the outcome of the game, but they could provide an early glimpse of what to expect from this team in 2026.