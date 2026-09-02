Evaluating Which UCLA Receiver Could Be Iamaleava's Top Early Target

As UCLA’s season finally kicks off, one of the many questions still to be answered is where Nico Iamaleava will look first when under duress.

The wide receiver room for the Bruins this season is drastically different than what was put on the field last season. Landon Ellis (James Madison), Brian Rowe Jr. (South Carolina), Semaj Morgan (Michigan), Leland Smith (San Jose State), and Aidan Mizell (Florida) are all competing newcomers to earn the title of top target for Iamaleava.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shamar Arnoux (15) tackles Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many new characters in the wide receiver department, it can be difficult for a quarterback to gain enough chemistry with any one of them through a single offseason. Heading into Week One, the passing game may reflect that.

Mikey Matthews Could Be No. 1 Early On

While all of the aforementioned receivers are very talented, the lack of time with Iamaleava could be a real issue. However, Iamaleava isn’t totally out of luck. Mikey Matthews is very much in the conversation to become a top target, and I would like his chances, at least in the first handful of weeks for UCLA.

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into a hectic road environment against Cal is not the easiest way to kick off a season, as it should be a real test for Bob Chesney and the Bruins. With that comes pressure that Iamaleava may have to face.

In the face of pressure, you could take an educated guess and assume that quarterbacks would initially go with the one they trust the most. That prior connection with Mikey Matthews may blossom into visible trust in the early stages of the season, especially when Iamaleava is under duress.

The Top Target Could Change

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) catches a pass for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers cornerback Drey Norwood (12) looks on during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once UCLA has some games under its belt, his top target may change. There have been rumors that Rowe Jr. has been exceeding expectations, and you can bet his explosive talent will show up.

Within the starting lineup in Week One, I believe we’ll see Landon Ellis, Brian Rowe Jr., and Mikey Matthew start on the field for the Bruins. Of course, if Matthews loses a position battle to someone like Morgan, his connection with Iamaleava may not be important enough to outweigh any talent gaps the Bruins coaches may observe.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins and Big Ten Conference logos on the field at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s an exciting season for the Bruins, and Week One is almost here. The answers to a multitude of questions will finally be revealed when UCLA takes the field for the first time this season on Sept. 5.