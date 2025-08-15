UCLA Kicker Driven by Postseason Award List Snub
A player can be driven by the prospect of being recognized as one of the best players in all of college football at their position. And while UCLA kicker Mateen Bhgahani isn't necessarily driven by the accolades, being snubbed gives him extra motivation.
During Wednesday's media availability, the first time Bhaghani has spoken to the media ahead of the 2025 season, the junior kicker admitted that he would've liked to have been recognized on some of the postseason award lists, but that it's not the ultimate goal.
"It definitely puts a chip on my shoulder," Bhaghani said. "But I'm not really too worried about that. I'm just focused on what I can control, and that's really my main focus."
Bhaghani had a stellar sophomore season with the Bruins last year. He played in all 12 games last season as UCLA's primary place kicker and went 20-for-24 (83.3%) on field goal attempts and 20-for-20 (100%) on PAT attempts. He will undoubtedly retain his role as the Bruins' starting place kicker and is looking to build off an impressive 2024 season.
But he wants more.
"I mean, I'm always pushing myself just to get better, more consistent," he added. "Get more range. Consistency is the main thing for me. Going from -- I think I was around low-80s last year, percentage-wise on field goals. I'm always shooting for, obviously, perfection, but just getting better every year, focusing on the day-to-day."
Against Iowa on Nov. 7 last year, he hit a 57-yard field goal, which was the second-longest kick in program history. His 20 field goals made were the most in the Big Ten Conference and 11th in all of college football, and his 57-yarder was the longest in the conference.
Overall, in his two seasons in college football with UCLA in 2024 and Cal in 2023, he has made 28 of his 33 field goals and is yet to miss an extra point kick in 49 attempts. He was named the Bruins' special teams player of the year last season.
Bhaghani Joined by New Faces on Special Teams
Bhaghani often had to split time as kicker and punter for the Bruins. But, as part of a productive transfer season, UCLA brought in some fresh faces.
Cash Peterman, #35, Redshirt Senior, 6'0", 210 lbs.
Peterman made waves when he transferred from Arizona to UCLA in May. Although he didn't get a single snap in Tucson, the kicker and punter brings in popularity as an influencer. He has over 441,000 followers on Instagram and over 72-thousand subscribers on YouTube.
He is currently slotted behind Bhaghani as a kicker and Will Karoll as punter, with two years of eligibility, so maybe he came to Westwood to get closer to the stars. The special teamer started his collegiate career at BYU, where he recorded two kickoffs in 2021.
Will Karoll, #49, Junior, 6'4", 210 lbs.
Karoll comes to Westwood as a transfer punter from Tulane. The Australian committed to the Bruins on May 5 after spending two seasons with the Green Wave. This is an important addition to the squad because it lightens the load of UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani, who had to punt as well.
In 2024, as Tulane's punter, Karoll punted 42 times for 1,796 yards, which was good for an average of 42.8 yards per kick. Eleven of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, and he had 11 other kicks that went at least 50 yards, including a long of 78.
The season prior, he punted 41 times for 1,798 total yards, which was good for an average of 43.9 yards per kick. He also had 13 punts that were at least 50 yards long and had 11 that were downed inside the 20-yard line.
