UCLA's Kicking Situation Is Looking Up for Next Year

A whole lot of things have to go right for the Bruins to properly be in the hunt for postseason success, whether that would come in the form of a bowl game or the College Football Playoff, and they need one or the other to improve from last year's disaster.

Some things have been flying under the radar , such as the impact that the receiving room will have on the Bruins this year compared to last, and what players may do for the team once they graduate.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But as head coach Bob Chesney searches for a good first impression on his new fans this season, one player could have the fate of a game within his hands on more than one occasion, and that is his kicker.

So what will the kicking room be looking like next year, and how truly trustworthy will the players directly scoring points for UCLA in perilous moments be?

The Likely Starter and Best Kicker

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins place kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) celebrates a field goal with Jacob Busic (97) during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While a lot of positions have changed for the Bruins over the course of a dozen measly months, one thing is poised to remain the same in their place kicker, as Mateen Bhaghani is coming back for another run with UCLA.

Last season, he played pretty well with a much larger kicking load than one might have anticipated given the stagnant offense he had to play in, and the attempts, with their accompanying pressure, are likely to dip a bit this year.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins place kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) high fives head coach DeShaun Foster after hitting a first quarter field goal against the USC Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

He made 16 of 20 field goal attempts, reaching 80% accuracy, which is something that will need to improve this year and is already being worked on in the months leading up to the season.

However, most of his missed field goals were from beyond 50 yards, and he made all 22 of his extra-point attempts, which will be essential for UCLA this year and provide evidence that Bhaghani is likely the most trustworthy kicker for the Bruins.

The Unlikely Chance It's Someone Else

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

It is rare for kickers to get injured and miss multiple weeks, and it is unlikely that UCLA will have to bench Bhaghani. If he cannot play, his likely replacement would be Mateo Orosco.

Orosco is a freshman with a lot to prove, and a chance at the spotlight would be enough to push him to amazing play. If he is built to handle the pressure, then UCLA will be set, even if Bhaghani is unavailable.