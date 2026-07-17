Predicting UCLA Football's First Win of 2026 Season

UCLA football’s schedule is a mix of teams that are contenders for the College Football Playoff and teams trying to make a bowl game.

With Bob Chesney as the Bruins' new head coach, he has brought in a whole new staff and new players to fill out the roster. Through the offseason, Bob Chesney has also brought in one of the better transfer portal classes, according to On3 , ranking 11th.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players like running back Wayne Knight and wide receivers Leland Smith and Landon Ellis help make the offense much more explosive. While also bringing in players like edge rushers Sahir West and Ryan McCulloch, who help with the pass rush, and linebacker Samuel Omosigho, who helps with stopping the run.

With such an improved roster, expectations have risen to the point where the team could potentially make a bowl game next season. However, to do that, they will need to win close games.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game of the season is on the road against Cal, and even then, I think the Bruins' first win will be against the Golden Bears.

What Makes Cal Dangerous

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just like UCLA, Cal hired a new head coach this offseason in Tosh Lupoi. Lupoi had finished his fourth season as the Oregon Ducks' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, leading one of the top defenses in the country. Lupoi has also brought in a strong transfer class, ranked 15th in the transfer portal by On3.

Lupoi was also able to keep key players from last year's team, including lefty QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, safety Aiden Manutai, and tight end Mason Mini. Bringing those players back was huge for Lupoi, as they are all expected to be leaders next year and bring so much to the offense and defense.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is the main X-factor for the Golden Bears. He is very accurate with the deep ball and has an elite pocket presence. Last year, he threw for 3,453 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on 64% completion.

What Could Go Wrong

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest way UCLA could fall is if it can't bring down the QB. Sagapolutele was spectacular as a freshman, but one area that showed improvement was holding onto the ball. Last year, Cal's offensive line struggled to protect its QB, as Sagapolutele was the second-most-sacked QB in the ACC.

Last year, UCLA was one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback, ranking 10th in the Big Ten with 10 total sacks. Bob Chesney saw that and went into the portal to pick up players who can get after the QB, like Sahir West, who led JMU with seven sacks last season.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will have a dynamic offense, but the Bruins need to make Sagapolutele uncomfortable in the pocket. If they can do that, UCLA will be able to come away with a Week 1 road victory over Cal.