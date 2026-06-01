What Nico Iamaleava Could Do for UCLA's Future After Departure

The Bruins are in the midst of redefining who they are as a football team and in their culture, a lot of work by new head coach Bob Chesney in his first year with the program.

One of his biggest focuses this offseason has been working with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, preparing him to reach his full potential rather than be volatile as he was last season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Iamaleava cannot stay with the team forever, and he will either be with the Bruins for a couple more years before being forced out by graduation, or he will play so well that he can declare early for the NFL Draft after this season.

So UCLA is already looking for recruits with talent that could learn from Iamaleava and Chesney before taking over for the program, and Iamaleava could play a big role in recruiting one in Brady Edmunds , and his play from this season could alter UCLA's future even after he's long gone.

Even If Iamaleava Plays Poorly...

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing that would not be preferred by UCLA fans and Edmunds alike would be the Bruins struggling to win because of poor play from Iamaleava, but that might not be enough to deter Edmunds if the season ended badly.

It may sound odd, but being given the opportunity to sit behind Iamaleava as he tries to pick things up in his senior season and then take over the next year, possibly saving the program in a worst-case scenario, would be an enticing prospect for a talented player like Edmunds.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is sacked by Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) and defensive lineman Bryce Butler (92) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, this scenario is by far the least likely for the Bruins, as they have been trending upward since they started showing flashes of potential as a unit last season.

The More Likely Scenario

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Odds are that the Bruins will be able to pick things up next year and end up positioned to play in a bowl game or, if they hit their ceiling, participate in the College Football Playoff.

Under the leadership of Iamaleava, the opportunity would almost be too good to resist, as Edmunds would be able to take over for a winning program that would be ready to build around him for years to come in a system proven to be great.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All of this will only happen if Iamaleava is able to play to the best of his potential, and going into the season, he will have the chance to impact UCLA far after he has to leave the team.