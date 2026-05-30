Room Flying Under Radar That Could Alter UCLA's Season

The Bruins are looking for any way to become a better team next year, which will take momentous effort from every player and the new coaches who are taking over the dysfunctional system left behind last year.

Some of the most obvious fixes rely on the quarterback and leader of the team , Nico Iamaleava, who struggled quite often, and the offense looked stagnant most of the time when he was on the field.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The team is also in need of fixing the rushing room that haunted them last year and heavily contributed to Iamaleava's struggles, as he had little to fall back on when he had a bad day.

But there is something flying under the radar that could completely alter the Bruins season next year, and it comes in two phases for the receiving room in Westwood.

The First Impact of Receivers

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Osiris Gilbert (18) tackles receiver Shane Rosenthal (20) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What the Bruins struggled with most when it came to passing last year was not having a clear number one player who could step up on a weekly basis and get the Bruins out of a tough spot, no matter the size of the game.

There were some weeks when individual players would shine, but the next week they would be right back to lower numbers and stagnant play, which has no place on the Bruins' new team.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins receiver Jackson Meehan (23) attempts to catch the ball against defensive back Chase Coleman (31) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, whether it's someone who has been with the Bruins for a long time and knows how things work in Westwood, or a transfer who shines in his new place, UCLA needs to find a true number one as soon as possible.

The Second Impact of Receivers

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Part of the issue with individual success last year extended to team success as a whole, as every player had small games that did not impact the final score much beyond a couple of small plays.

So even more important than finding one bona fide star is being able to make the receiver room work as one cohesive unit, where when one player shines, everybody else does too.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins women's basketball coach Cori Close enters the field with receiver Shane Rosenthal (20) and defensive back Brett Barry (43) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That will hopefully be the case for the entire team, but if it could only apply to one unit, it would have to be the receiving room, because it would help Iamaleava and boost his confidence.

When the receiving core works well and cohesively, Iamaleava will have a much better time on the field, and the team will be better because of it. So UCLA needs to continue building up the receiving room as the off-season continues.