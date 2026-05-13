UCLA Lands in Top 3 for Coveted Quarterback Recruit

It seems UCLA's football recruiting can't be stopped. After its 2027 class moved into the top three in the national rankings last week, the Bruins continue to get good news about the future of their program.

On Tuesday, they took another step, reportedly making the cut for the final three options for 4-star 2027 quarterback Dane Weber, the No. 1 quarterback prospect in California. He'll be visiting the Bruins on June 19, and they'll be dueling with Cal and Cincinnati as the other finalists.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Dane Weber is down to Cal, Cincinnati, and UCLA, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 QB is ranked as the No. 1 QB in California (per Rivals)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/4tcSPeVB0u pic.twitter.com/6GrsK5QJjV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2026

Who Is Dane Weber?

Dane Weber is entering his senior season as the starting quarterback at Chaparral High School in Temecula, California, where he has spent the last two seasons leading the offense as a dual-threat signal-caller. He's thrown for 6.314 yards and 68 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions during that time and added another 1,502 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

Weber is a top-500 player nationally, the No. 27 quarterback in the 2027 class, and the No. 38 overall player in California. He's been described as "short and bulky," but still projects as a difference-making Power Four starter because of his toughness and ability to improvise and move the offense downfield.

Four-star QB Dane Weber throwing at the Elite 11.



Just released his top eight and visits USC on March 13.https://t.co/wwZnmJwUjK pic.twitter.com/GmMe9IAGpi — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 21, 2026

Weber is also an Elite 11 finalist and will compete among the 20 best high school senior quarterbacks in the country early next month. The event will be hosted in Los Angeles, giving the Bruins an up-close view of the local product.

All this comes on the heels of reports that UCLA is gaining momentum with current Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds after paying him a visit last week.

Recruiting Competition

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA faces Cal and Cincinnati as the finalists for the four-star recruit, but also has a visit scheduled with Michigan in June. Based on the recent reports, it doesn't seem like the Wolverines are seen as a threat, and they didn't make his final three.

Looking at the three finalists' recruiting classes, the UCLA fit makes a ton of sense. The Bruins don't have a quarterback committed in the 2027 class yet, and Weber is picking up the most steam out of the uncommitted offers UCLA has made. Cincinnati already has a quarterback commit for 2027, while Cal is in a similar position to UCLA and is another local school.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA currently owns the No. 3 recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, landing 19 commitments already and trailing only Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Seven of those players are fellow four-stars, and 12 currently reside in California.