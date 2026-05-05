UCLA Lands 3-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

The Bruins are still going very hard in the transfer portal with their newest commit.

Following a very successful past week or so, the Bruins have added yet another big-time prospect. UCLA landed Rob Larson , a 6-foot-2 wide receiver ranked 580th nationally and 69th at his position. This is the second wide receiver UCLA has added, the other being Michael Farinas.

Who Is Rob Larson?

3⭐️ WR and TikTok Star Rob Larson has committed to UCLA #ChesneyTrain pic.twitter.com/MzZhTlOPGT — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) May 3, 2026

Larson built his career at Folsom High School in Folsom, California. In 2025, he recorded 82 receptions for 1,146 yards and 18 touchdowns. The season before, he had 23 catches for 503 yards and five touchdowns. That is a massive improvement, something we will see more of soon.

When evaluating Larson’s film, it is clear that he is a wide receiver who can do multiple things well. Not only is he strong in contested catches, especially in tight spaces in the end zone, but he also has the ability to find open space with smooth route running.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another reason Larson has been so successful is his ability to make plays after the catch. That skill, combined with his ability to get open, makes him a player who could make an impact right away. If one thing is for certain, it is that his rankings certainly do not correlate with the film. UCLA found a gem.

Additional Notes

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney has emphasized recruiting players from California, and Larson’s commitment reinforces that. The Bruins have now signed nine players from California, making them very competitive on the West Coast in recruiting.

When evaluating any UCLA commit, it is important to look at the other offers on the table. Larson held offers from California, Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Washington, and Wisconsin. The fact that UCLA is beating out programs from across the country says a lot and is just a sneak peek at what is to come.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With how UCLA’s receiver room currently looks, it is very possible Larson finds the field early after his senior season. The Bruins’ receivers are getting older, and right now they look more like short-term pieces than long-term solutions. That creates a great opportunity for Larson.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has been dominant on the recruiting trail. The Bruins are ranked No. 4 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten. Adding Larson only strengthens that position, and with around seven months until Signing Day, there is still room to improve even more.