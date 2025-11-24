UCLA Lands Former 2026 Princeton Defensive Lineman Commit
While most of the national recruiting attention ahead of Early National Signing Day has been on programs like Miami, Ohio State, and USC, it's hard to ignore what UCLA has achieved on the recruiting trail in the last month.
The Bruins' recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux, has added five commits to UCLA's 2026 class in the past two weeks, most recently securing a defensive lineman prospect who had previously committed to Princeton.
2026 Defensive Lineman Commits to UCLA
On Nov 23, James Moffat, a defensive lineman recruit from Crespi High School in Encino, California, announced on X that he was committing to UCLA, writing, "Committed! Home is where the heart is!"
Moffat had been committed to Princeton since June, but throughout the fall, his recruitment had gained traction from bigger schools, earning offers from UCLA, Washington State, and Navy.
He took an official visit with the Cougars on November 7 and then traveled to Westwood for an official visit with the Bruins on the 19th. Growing up in California, UCLA had always been a dream school for Moffat, and while he didn't commit after the visit, it certainly gave him plenty to think about.
Moffat ultimately decommitted from Princeton on November 21, and two days later, he decided to continue his football career at UCLA. Shortly after committing to the Bruins, he spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about his decision. He explained that the visit was a key factor in his choice, as well as UCLA's proximity to his home in Encino.
- “I never thought it would become a reality so since then my thought process shifted toward UCLA as an option," Moffat told Gorney. "The official visit made me want to commit. It was a lot of thinking and talking to my family but the fact that UCLA is local, Big 10 football and I have a great opportunity there made me want to commit and the resources for sure.”
The 6'4", 255-pound defensive lineman doesn't hold a star rating from either Rivals or 247Sports, but he's a talented player who can play EDGE or on the interior defensive line for the Bruins. He likely won't be an immediate contributor as a true freshman in 2026, but still should find a way to make an impact for UCLA during his college career.
With Moffat's commitment, the Bruins now have 18 prospects committed to their 2026 class, a number that was previously unimaginable for UCLA just a month ago.
