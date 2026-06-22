UCLA Lands Highly Touted Safety From 2029 Recruiting Class

Bob Chesney has transformed UCLA football from a perennial recruiting underdog into a premier destination for top high school talent.

Chesney has recruited the 2027 class at an elite level, as the Bruins are ranked 12th by 247Sports. Chesney has been able to recruit players such as 4-star Matthew Gregory and Jackson Roper on the offensive side, along with George Toia and Jerry Outhouse Jr. Chesney has also brought in Juju Johnson, who has jumped up boards and is now a 5-star prospect.

BREAKING: Class of 2029 CB Kiingbaraka Kizzee has Committed to UCLA, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 185 CB chose the Bruins over Oregon and Notre Dame



He was named a Freshman All-American last season



“God’s Plan”https://t.co/2Sjsmb1q0X pic.twitter.com/FX2YqVTsV4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 21, 2026

Now Chesney has begun recruiting for the 2028 and 2029 classes and has landed a commitment from safety Kiingbaraka Kizzee, a highly touted player in the 2029 high school class.

Kiingbaraka Kizzee as a Prospect

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2029 high school class has not been fully scouted yet, as there are no player rankings; they all just finished their freshman years of high school football.

Kizzee is a highly touted player, regardless of not being ranked in the 2029 class. In his freshman season playing for Orange Lutheran's varsity team, Kizzee finished the year with 15 tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups with the Lancers, according to MaxPreps.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kizzee is listed at 6-3 and 185 pounds and has an amazing combination of size and athleticism. With his size and speed, he plays more as a free safety, as he is much better in coverage than as a box safety. Kizzee has also shown the ability to line up as a cornerback during his freshman season of high school and during offseason recruiting camps.

Even though he has just finished his freshman year of high school, other top college football programs have offered him this season. Teams like California, Oregon, USC, Washington, and Notre Dame were among the early offers for Kizzee.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What His Commitment Means for UCLA

Kizzee committing to UCLA is a massive win for Bob Chesney and Co. The 2027 recruiting class has been super impactful to the program and has made an impression on future prospects in both the 2028 and 2029 classes.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recently, 2028 wide receiver DJ Tubbs visited Westwood, along with other prospects, for unofficial visits. Tubbs is a major priority for the Bruins from the 2028 high school class, and seeing a player from the 2029 class could give Tubbs the confidence to commit to the Bruins even with two years of high school football remaining.

This commitment also proves that Chesney is becoming one of the top high school recruiters in the country. Chesney might not be a one-trick pony with the 2027 class, as UCLA is a program that annually has the Bruins in the top 20 of recruiting rankings.