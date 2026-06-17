Bruins Could Start Building 2028 WR Room With Recent Visit

While schools such as Ohio State and LSU have been considered “WRU”, Bob Chesney has built one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country for the 2027 high school class.

This year, Bob Chesney has built one of the best overall recruiting classes in the country with 22 total recruits and the ninth-ranked class, according to 247Sports. The top commit in the Bruins class, cornerback Juju Johnson, has also earned his fifth star as he was able to jump up 78 spots in the ranks, as he is now the 31st-ranked prospect, according to 247Sports.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The wide receiver class for the Bruins consists of two 4-stars in Matthew Gregory and Kingston Kliefe, and 3-stars Rob Larson and Michael Farinas. Gregory was a big recruiting win for Chesney, as before his commitment to the Bruins earlier this week, he was a favorite to land at Nebraska.

With the 2027 wide receiver class for the Bruins now complete with four players, Chesney has already shifted attention to the 2028 class, quickly identifying DJ Tubbs as the number one priority.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DJ Tubbs as a Prospect

Tubbs is by no means the biggest receiver when out on the field. Standing at just 5-10 and 175 pounds, Tubbs makes up for his lack of height with a route-running technique that few in the 2028 high school class have.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Playing for St. John Bosco last season, his stats don't do him justice, as he had just 28 receptions for 493 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. However, St. John Bosco is one of the most decorated teams in the country and has multiple Division I wide receivers, so it would be hard for him to get playing time as a starter.

That said, Tubbs understands how to use his height as an advantage; he has a very quick first step to get past the defender across from him. He can be put anywhere on the field, whether on the outside or in the slot. Tubbs can also run any route, whether using his speed on a go route, post route, drag, or slant. There is nothing that he can't do when on the football field.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tubbs Takes Visit to UCLA

Tubbs visited Westwood on June 16 for an unofficial visit. However, the Bruins will need to fend off their in-state rivals, USC and Cal. Tubbs already took an official visit to USC back on June 11 and will visit Cal this upcoming Saturday, June 20.

We all know that Lincoln Riley is an elite recruiter, as he brought in the number one recruiting class for 2026, according to 247Sports. Meanwhile, Cal has been quietly building a great recruiting class itself by taking a similar route to Bob Chesney at UCLA, assembling a strong 2026 transfer class and a top-20 high school class for 2027.

Both Cal and USC would love to have a player like Tubbs on their roster, given his route-running ability and technique. As Chesney visits UCLA, making a strong impression is crucial, since Tubbs is the type of player who would thrive in a UCLA offense.