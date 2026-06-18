UCLA Football Early Suitor for Intriguing 2029 Safety

Bob Chesney has yet to coach a game for UCLA. Still, he has become one of the best recruiters in college football.

Since Bob Chesney became the head coach of UCLA football, he has turned the program into a destination for high school recruits. The Bruins' 2026 high school class isn't highly ranked, as it is the 62nd-ranked class according to 247Sports.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, looking at the 2027 high school class , it is ranked 10th by 247Sports. Bob Chesney has been able to recruit highly ranked 4-star players, such as safeties Jerry Outhouse Jr. and Pole Moala, who are ranked among the top 200. Chesney has also recruited cornerback Juju Johnson , who rose up the recruiting ranking and is now the 31st-ranked player per 247Sports and the lone 5-star committed to UCLA.

Chesney has done an amazing job turning UCLA around in the offseason, which has caught the attention of a prospect in the 2029 class. Recently, 247Sports' Blair Angulo placed a crystal ball for class of 2029 safety Kiingbaraka Kizzee to land at UCLA.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What a Commitment Would Mean for UCLA

Let's be clear, Kizzee has just finished his freshman year of high school, as he is in the 2029 class. His recruitment is in the early stages, and we should not expect a commitment from him any time soon.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That said, this would be a win for Chesney and UCLA. Since taking over as the head coach, Chesney has retained safety Cole Martin from last year's team, and two of the three commits in the 2027 class, Jerry Outhouse Jr. and Pole Moala, are among the top safety prospects in the class, the same position that Kizzee plays.

Kizzee is a California kid, as he played his freshman year at Orange Lutheran High School. Already having a crystal ball placement on him is good news for Chesney, and if he’s able to land him, he would be getting a solid player.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouting Kiingbaraka Kizzee

The 2029 recruiting class has not been ranked by any major recruiting site, but Kizzee is perceived as not only one of the top safeties but also one of the top overall players in the class.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his freshman season at Orange Lutheran High School, Kizzee finished with one interception and three pass breakups, according to MaxPreps.

Listed at 6-3 and 185 pounds, Kizzee has impressive size and athleticism, and with his size and speed, he plays more as a free safety.