UCLA Lands Massive 4-Star Defensive Lineman

The Bob Chesney train is still full steam ahead as UCLA lands yet another 4-star recruit.

The Bruins picked up George Toia, a four-star defensive lineman ranked No. 88 nationally and No. 8 at his position. This is a big-time win for UCLA and another sign they’re doing things right this offseason. Considering UCLA lost Gary Smith III this offseason, this is a massive commitment.

Who is George Toia?

4⭐️ DL Georgie Toia has committed to UCLA #ChesneyTrain pic.twitter.com/M6kAUZAz5V — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) April 30, 2026

Toia has been dominant at Byron Nelson High School in Texas. In 2025, he played eight games and finished with 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and a touchdown. That kind of production has been consistent throughout his career, including his freshman season, where he recorded six sacks.

Scouts already view him as a high-level interior defensive lineman who could be an early contributor. His size and physicality give him versatility up front, which fits perfectly with what UCLA wants to do defensively. Versatility is an underrated factor to consider when evaluating Toia.

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His playstyle leans more toward run defense than pure pass rushing, and that matters. UCLA just lost Smith, a proven run defender, so bringing in a player who can immediately help in that area is exactly how you replace production. UCLA's defensive line as a whole is starting to look very scary on paper.

Additional Notes

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There’s also a strong football background here. His brother Jay Toia played at UCLA, and Siaki Ika was drafted by the Cleveland Browns after winning a national title at LSU. Another brother, Soane Toia, plays at San Jose State. So the pedigree is real.

But George Toia isn’t just riding that. He had over 35 offers, including from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, USC, and Oregon. That tells you everything you need to know about how legit this recruitment was. It also adds to UCLA's dominance over Big Ten teams.

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; Helmets of the Pittsburgh Panthers and UCLA Bruins are posed in front of the logo before the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

It is also worth noting where he’s coming from. Texas is one of the toughest recruiting grounds in the country, yet UCLA beat out programs like Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech for his services. That’s not normal — and it’s a trend worth watching.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA just landed a potential difference-maker. This addition pushes them up to around No. 15 in the 2027 recruiting rankings and 6th in the Big Ten, and it’s another strong signal that the Chesney era is off to a serious start.