Ranking UCLA's NFL Draft Departures, How They'll Impact Next Year

Unfortunately, UCLA did not hear any of its players selected during draft weekend, but that does not mean there are not departures that will be missed.

The Bruins did not have a strong draft class to begin with. A couple of players were projected as late-round picks but ultimately signed as undrafted free agents. Even so, there are still some clear voids that UCLA will have to address.

No. 4 Jalen Berger | UD

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen Berger is definitely one of those players. The senior running back rushed 81 times for 364 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also added 10 receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers are not overwhelming, his role in the offense was important.

Considering he was UCLA’s leading rusher last season, his absence will be felt. The Bruins did bring in talent at the position, including Wayne Knight , but Berger’s versatility as a change-of-pace option is not easy to replace.

No. 3 Key Lawrence | UD

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Another player who will be missed is Key Lawrence. He played with a high level of intensity and backed it up statistically, recording 96 tackles, a pass defended, an interception, and two forced fumbles last season.

As UCLA’s third-leading tackler, he leaves a real gap in the secondary. His physicality and effort were consistent, and while UCLA added players like Malik Hartford, replacing that production will not be automatic.

No. 2 Gary Smith | UDFA, Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gary Smith is another key departure. Over his career, he totaled 112 tackles and five sacks. As a defensive tackle, he played well and provided stability on the defensive line for UCLA. His efforts would earn him a contract from the Las Vegas Raiders.

UCLA did respond by adding size up front, bringing in players like Tyson Ford, Maxwell Roy, and Darold DeNgohe. The group is bigger and deeper, but it remains to be seen how quickly they can replace Smith’s impact.

No. 1 Garrett DiGiorgio | UDFA, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio (72) and Josh Carlin (54) during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The biggest loss, though, is Garrett DiGiorgio . He started 48 games for UCLA dating back to 2022 and played multiple positions along the offensive line. That kind of experience and versatility is extremely difficult to replace. His efforts clearly caught the Jaguars' eye following the draft.

The good news is UCLA made the offensive line a priority this offseason. The Bruins added several players, including Riley Robell, who comes from the James Madison system under Dean Kennedy. That familiarity could help ease the transition.