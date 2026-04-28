How Chesney's Big Ten Experience Gives UCLA an Edge

The UCLA Bruins are beginning a new era of football this upcoming season, and luckily for them, their new coaching staff got a good taste of what life in the Big Ten will be like next season and beyond.

The Bruins limped to a 3-9 record last season and ended up firing former head coach DeShaun Foster before the season’s conclusion. After a long search to find the next man for the job, the Bruins settled on former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney.

Chesney With JMU

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chesney was incredibly successful during his short stint with the Dukes. Over two seasons at JMU, Chesney led the team to a 21-6 overall record. In the 2025 season, his Dukes won the Sun Belt title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

The Dukes would then fall to Oregon in the first round of the College Football Playoff on the road. Coincidentally, the game offered Chesney a taste of what’s to come after squaring off with a Big Ten opponent in a hostile, high-stakes environment.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Bruins could use that experience as well. Since joining the Big Ten, they’ve managed just an 8-16 record and haven’t qualified for a bowl game. After spending several seasons in the Pac-12, it’s been a rude awakening since joining a new conference.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Chesney talked about the experience he gained in that playoff game against Oregon, and how it’ll help him as he navigates through his first season with the Bruins.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney’s Thoughts

“I think that was really good,” Chesney said. “To have an idea of what one of the top teams in this league — not only their road environment, but the style of play, the size and the speed of their guys — was very impactful and important for us to be able to understand what we needed to do here. It was a whole lot better than if we never played them right and didn't get a chance to play that caliber of an opponent. I think it put things in perspective a little bit.”

After getting a taste of what life will be like in his new position, Chesney and the Bruins will look to begin turning around a struggling football program that is in desperate need of a revival. With many changes now in Westwood, the hope is that sooner rather than later, the Bruins can start to see success on the gridiron once again.