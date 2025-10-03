UCLA Hoops Star Rises to Top of Big Ten
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball is projected to be one of, if not the, best teams in the country going into the season.
Coming off a Final Four run that was cut short by the eventual champion UConn Huskies, and with media day just around the corner, the Bruins will be led by reigning defensive player of the year Lauren Betts, who is projected to be one of the best players in the country.
Along with being named unanimously to the 2025-26 Big Ten Coaches and Media All-Big Ten Teams, Betts was named the 2025-26 Preseason Player of the Year by the media and unanimously by the coaches.
Betts was joined on both preseason All-Big Ten teams by her senior point guard teammate Kiki Rice.
UCLA Athletics detailed Betts and Rice's previous seasons in a statement released announcing the Big Ten teams.
On Betts:
"Betts, coming off a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year campaign in the conference, has also been selected as the unanimous Preseason Player of the Year by Big Ten ahead of her senior year. In 2024-25, she became the first Bruin with 600+ points, 300+ rebounds, 100+ blocks in a season. The center also set a new single-season blocks record with her 100 rejections this year and captured the UCLA single-game blocks record with nine against No. 25 Baylor at the Coretta Scott King Classic. The team's leading scorer (20.2 PPG) had a career-high 33 points at No. 8 Maryland in late January, one of four games in which she scored 30+ points."
On Rice:
"Rice finished her junior campaign as UCLA's second leading scorer with 12.8 points per game, and she displayed improved efficiency in her scoring; Rice shot career-bests from the floor (.485 FG%) and from long range (.365 3FG%). The Bruin point guard was both the team and conference leader in assists (170); Rice surpassed 100 assists for the third-consecutive season in 2024-25."
