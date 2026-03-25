Lauren Betts Erupts for UCLA in March Madness

The Bruins were the heavy favorite going into their match against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, as the 1-seed in their region, while the Cowgirls were the 8-seeded team.

As expected, they were able to dominate on their way to the sweet sixteen, winning 87-68, but Oklahoma State did put up a fight in the process that gave social media things to talk about.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with her team after defeating against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Bruins, Lauren Betts , the women's team's pillar, similar to Tyler Bilodeau on the men's team, was able to silence any doubt with a game for the ages, and UCLA could be heading for a championship if she continues to play anything like she did against the Cowgirls.

A Career Game Against Oklahoma State: Points

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Micah Gray (3) and forward Achol Akot (11) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While it is average for Betts to put up double digits, even getting above 20 points on many occasions, she decided she was not going to hold back at all and dropped 35 points on the Cowgirls.

She only spent 34 minutes on the court, so her average points per minute was above one, and she didn't even attempt one shot from beyond the arc, only scoring two-pointers.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Achol Akot (11) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

She also only had seven free throws to work with, making five of her attempts, when she could normally get much more, so it could have easily been possible for her to drop 40.

Her being a beast in the paint means great things for UCLA going into the Sweet Sixteen, as she can be the consistency the team will need if they have an off night.

A Career Game Against Oklahoma State: Rebounds and Assists

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Praise Egharevba (24) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) battle for position on the court in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While she was busy making 15 out of her 19 shots, Betts was also finding a way to crash the glass, getting nine rebounds on the night to help seal the Cowgirls' fate.

She had the most rebounds among both teams and was a machine, scoring many of her own points and helping her teammates find their own looks.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with her team after defeating against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is because she had five assists on the night on top of her own 35 points, meaning that she indirectly scored over 45 on the night, something that should be nerve-racking for their next opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with her team after defeating against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images