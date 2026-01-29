Lauren Betts Named to New Award Watchlist

Lauren Betts has played expectional this season, earning her a spot on a very valuable award watchlist.

Lauren Betts was named to the 2026 Naismith Women's College Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. While Betts has not had the most impressive season compared to past seasons, her defensive abilities have remained solid, which could mean she goes back-to-back.

The Case for Lauren Betts

After winning the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award last season, the expectations for Lauren Betts this season were set quite high. Last season, she recorded 2.9 blocks per game for a total of 100 to finish the season. This season, she is averaging 2.3 per game.

While her blocking numbers are down on the year, she has expanded her other defensive capabilities immensely. We have started to see her become more comfortable defending along the perimeter, something she lacked last season. Betts' blocks might be down, but her impact certainly is not.

This season, Betts is averaging 16.1 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 57.6% from three. While not the only high-profile rebounder on the Bruins , her 8.3 figure has helped the Bruins rank No. 2 in the country. Without Betts, there is a good chance they are not in the top 5.

As the star of the No. 2 team in the nation, Lauren Betts easily stands above any of the other players in that regard. While UCONN's KK Arnold is on the list, Betts' overall impact, offensively and defensively, gives her a bigger edge.

There are five players on the watchlist who record more blocks per game, while at first glance, that might be a little troubling for Betts, the bigger picture says differently. Among those teams, UCLA's defense ranks higher nationally, behind UCONN. Which can only mean good things for Betts.

Mentioned earlier, UCLA would not be at the level they are defensivley this season without Betts. Her physicality in the paint, as an individual, is irreplaceable. Combine that fact with UCLA being a top 20 defense, and Lauren Betts' case only gets stronger. Still, there is plenty of factors that could prevent this.

The bottom line with all this being said is that the odds of Betts going back-to-back are unlikely. Not because she has gotten worse, but going back-to-back requires an exceptional follow-up season, something that Betts has not shown this season. Still, without this lingering, Betts should be the winner.

