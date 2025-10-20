UCLA Star Headlines 2026 WNBA Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball season is inching closer and closer by the day, and Cori Close's squad is headlined my the arguable best player in college basketball -- senior center Lauren Betts.
As UCLA searches to break through last season's Final Four ceiling and reach a national championship, time is running out in Betts' tenure in Westwood, as she's preparing to take the next step in the WNBA.
ESPN released an early 2026 WNBA mock draft ahead of the college basketball season, and Betts was projected to go No. 1 and team up with her 2025 Final Four foe and eventual national champion Paige Bueckers.
What ESPN senior WNBA writer Michael Voepel said about the projection:
- "Dallas' No. 1 pick in 2025, UConn guard Paige Bueckers, won Rookie of the Year honors but the Wings won just 10 games and finished tied for last with Chicago. Last month, the Wings fired Chris Koclanes after one year as coach. If the Wings win the draft lottery, it would mark their third No. 1 pick in six seasons, though their top pick in 2021, Charlie Collier, is no longer playing in the WNBA.
- "Betts was a first-team All-American last season, averaging 20.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 2.9 BPG while shooting 64.8% from the field. She is a traditional center who doesn't shoot 3-pointers. WNBA teams must decide if that's a major drawback or something she can add to her strong low-block play."
Betts isn't the only Bruin projected to go in the draft. UCLA will be well represented, according to ESPN.
Gianna Kneepkens -- No. 11, Washington Mystics
- "She will play her last college season for the Bruins after a good career at Utah, where she averaged 19.3 PPG in 2024-25. Her biggest strength is 3-point shooting: She made 94 treys last season on 44.8% accuracy. Her 62.7 effective field goal percentage was the best in the Big Ten."
Kiki Rice -- No. 14, Seattle Storm
- "She was second to Betts in scoring (12.8 PPG) for the Bruins' Final Four team last season while also averaging 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds. There don't appear to be a lot of top point guards available in this draft, and we will see whether Rice impresses WNBA evaluators with her game management skills."
