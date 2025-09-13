LIVE UPDATES: UCLA Searching For Win vs New Mexico
The UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are searching for their first win of the season as they take on the New Mexico Lobos (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in Week 3.
A thread of live updates as the game is happening is below:
2nd Quarter | New Mexico 7 - 0 UCLA
1st Quarter | New Mexico 7 - 0 UCLA
03:10 -- New Mexico running back Scottre Humphrey drives up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown. Extra point good. New Mexico up 7-0.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs New Mexico Lobos
When: Friday, Sept. 12
Time: 7:10 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Carlo Jimenez, Brock Vereen, Drea Avent
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 106 or 195
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.