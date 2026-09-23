UCLA Mailbag: Defense Still Has Questions To Answer

UCLA has looked impressive with an undefeated start and could continue the winning streak past Maryland this weekend. However, the Bruins' three games this season have had flaws, and this UCLA team will have to answer questions as the competition ramps up.

Can This Defense Hold Up Against Big Ten Offenses?

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA gave up 38 points and 488 yards against Purdue in their first conference matchup and is set to face some difficult offenses down the road. They currently rank dead last in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed per game (253.7) and 15th in total points allowed.

The run defense has been the best aspect so far , which is interesting given it was the unit with the biggest question mark heading into the season. UCLA has allowed only 108.7 rushing yards per game, which sits above average in the Big Ten. The Bruins have gone up against some talented running backs so far in each of their first three games, but have much stiffer competition on the horizon.

What Can a Win Against Maryland Provide?

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) passes in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland has shown this season that it has a capable passing game, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game. Their offense seems pretty lopsided in favor of the passing game, as they haven’t had a player rush for over 55 yards in the last two games.

A 4-0 start would be spectacular for the Bruins under Bob Chesney, but it won’t come easy. Maryland is tougher than we’ve seen in the past, but it should still be a very winnable game for Chesney and the Bruins. A win on the road against the Terrapins will give the Bruins some much-needed confidence as they head into the bye week to prepare for Oregon the following week.

Has UCLA's Ceiling Become Much Higher?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While UCLA’s season has started off stronger than most UCLA fans have imagined, they still reside in arguably the toughest conference in college football. Although they avoid many of the top teams such as Ohio State and Indiana, they still have some tough tests coming up.

That said, UCLA's ceiling has become much higher than we originally thought, and there seems to be a real path to the College Football Playoff. While the season is just beginning and the playoff picture is still weeks away, there could be a legitimate path towards the playoffs for this team.