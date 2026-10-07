Why Trent Perry Has Huge Opportunity at UCLA This Season

UCLA’s roster boasts a great core of returning players, while also welcoming newcomers poised to make a huge difference in Mick Cronin’s eighth season with the team.

One of UCLA’s returning starters is guard Trent Perry. Likely starting at point guard, Perry will play an instrumental role in leading this team this season, as he is finally taking the reins in the backcourt after playing alongside Donovan Dent last season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball on UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While UCLA fans have known for some time that Perry could have his breakout season this year, it seems like Perry is finally getting that same recognition on a national scale. Perry has been named to the All-Big Ten Preseason First Team, alongside ten other players in the conference.

New Role for Perry

Perry will step into a role as the most responsible player on the floor, a role that was held by Donovan Dent last season. Without Dent as Perry’s running mate, the game could look and feel a little different this season, and Cronin agrees. In his first press conference of the season, Cronin noted the potential challenges ahead as Perry navigates this season in the role he’s been placed in.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it will be an adjustment for Trent not playing with Donnie,” Cronin said. “But again, I would tell you that Nikola [Kusturica] is such a good passer that he'll get open shots from him. Eric's [Freeny] evolved as a passer. But I think with Trent, it's going to be a process, right? He was out there with two veteran guys, and it was a little bit easier on him.”

Small Sample Size to Consider

Cronin also brought up a great point. With Donovan Dent sidelined in the Big Ten tournament game against Purdue, fans got a glimpse of what Perry can do solo.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think you saw in a small sample size would have been the Purdue game, you know, when Donnie was out. So he's more than capable. But it is an adjustment where you got to be that guy every night. And the guy with the ball in his hands has to be the most responsible guy.”

In the game against Purdue, Perry played 40 minutes and shot 33.3% from the field. He ended with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 9 assists. The number to focus on is the volume of assists, as it points to potential good things ahead despite it being a smaller sample size. That was the most amount of assists in a single game Perry had all season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’ll be a fun season for the Bruins , and you can expect Trent Perry to be right in the middle of the potential success hopefully coming UCLA’s way.

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