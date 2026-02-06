UCLA Makes Top 10 For Elite 2027 Lineman

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff are on a hot streak on the high school recruiting trail. Not only did the Bruins land their first 2027 commit of the Chesney era, but they are also making progress with several other top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a four-star offensive lineman from Arizona who recently named UCLA among his final 10 schools, putting the Bruins firmly in the mix to land him.

4-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman Names UCLA in Top 10

On Feb. 3, DaJohn Yarborough, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, announced his final 10 schools on X, naming UCLA alongside Alabama, Arizona State, Cal, Florida State, Kansas State, Minnesota, UCF, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Bruins only offered Yarborough on Jan. 27, but have moved quickly to establish themselves as contenders in his recruitment. He’s one of the top offensive linemen in the country and would be an excellent addition to UCLA’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 370 overall player nationally, the No. 26 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 6 prospect in the state of Arizona.

While all ten of Yarborough’s finalists remain in contention for the four-star offensive lineman, a few programs are standing out above the rest.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona State has been recruiting Yarbaorugh throughout his recruitment, and the Sun Devils recently hosted him for a Junior Day visit. Although he currently lives in Arizona, the young offensive lineman is originally from Minnesota and has built a strong relationship with the staff there as well.

As of now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine lists the Golden Gophers as the frontrunner to land him. Still, he hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving UCLA plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Securing a few talented offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle is paramount for UCLA, and landing Yarborough would be a significant boost for the program. While the Bruins currently face an uphill battle for the Basha High School star, they have clearly made a strong enough impression on him to earn a spot in his final 10.

If the Bruins can continue to make progress with Yarborough in the coming months and get him to campus in Westwood for an official visit this spring, UCLA should have as good a chance as any of his other finalists to land one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .