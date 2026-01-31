UCLA to Host Ohio State Quarterback Commit on Visit

While new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney hasn’t been in Westwood for long, he’s already making waves on the high school recruiting trail as he and his staff continue to make significant progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class.

Chesney has already shown UCLA fans he’s willing to target just about any prospect in the country, and this weekend will be no different, as the Bruins are set to host a four-star Ohio State quarterback commit in Westwood for their Junior Day.

Four-Star Ohio State QB Commit to Attend UCLA's Junior Day

According to Rivals’ Greg Biggins, UCLA is hosting Brady Edmunds, a four-star Ohio State quarterback commit from Huntington Beach High School in Huntington Beach, California, in Westwood for the Bruins’ Junior Day this weekend.

Brady Edmunds was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edmunds is one of the top signal-callers in the country and is coming off a terrific junior season at Huntington Beach, where, according to his X, he recorded 2,724 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 112 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 10 quarterback, and the No. 11 prospect from California.

The previous UCLA staff had pursued Edmunds throughout his initial recruitment, first extending an offer to him in August 2024 and hosting him on an unofficial visit in September before he ultimately committed to Ohio State that December.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of confetti with an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet after winning the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Edumunds has been committed to Ohio State for over a year, the new Bruins staff under Chesney has been probing to see whether there’s any chance they could flip the four-star signal-caller.

Biggins reported that several UCLA coaches traveled to Huntington Beach earlier this week to visit and speak with the Ohio State commit. With the Bruins hosting him this weekend, it’s clear he’s a player they’re highly interested in.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite Chesney’s late push for Edmunds, the young quarterback has remained loyal to the Buckeyes since his commitment and frequently recruits other players to Ohio State on X, making it unlikely that UCLA will ultimately flip him.

Still, in today’s era of college football, no commitment is ever safe, and with UCLA being Edmunds’ hometown school, there’s always a chance the Bruins could convince him to reconsider his decision.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Although flipping him remains a long shot, getting Edmunds on campus will at the very least allow Chesney and his staff to strengthen their relationship with the four-star quarterback and potentially position the Bruins to continue competing for him until he signs with the Buckeyes.

