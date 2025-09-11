This UCLA Specialist Is Exuding Confidence on Field
Through UCLA's otherwise dark start to the 2025 football season, a few glimmers of light have poked through the holes of potential, including Bruins kicker Mateen Bhaghani.
Whether they've wanted to or not, DeShaun Foster and the Bruins have had to rely heavily on Bhaghani at all points in their two games to start the season. The offense's inability to execute on the opposing side of the field has made scoring three points even more necessary.
Foster sang his praises during an appearance on the Bruin Insider Show, hosted by Wayne Cook and Nick Koop.
"He just gives you that comfort," Foster said of the Junior kicker. "I've been here, too, so I understand sometimes you're like, 'Oh, God, are we going to make this field goal?' But he gives us confidence, and he's always ready to go no matter what."
Bhaghani is 4-for-4 on field goals this season, all being from 30 yards or more, including one for 46. He's also made each of his three extra point attempts this year.
Foster and UCLA hope they don't have to rely too much on Bhaghani to kickstart their scoring for a third-straight week as they take on New Mexico in the Rose Bowl on Friday.
Foster: A UCLA Win Against New Mexico Will Be 'Huge'
Few thought the UCLA Bruins would be where they are two weeks into the season -- winless and on the verge of a seriously dreadful season.
And yet, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster thinks a recovery win against New Mexico on Friday will give UCLA the momentum it needs to pull off a turnaround similar to last season.
"It's huge," Foster said during Monday's media availability on how important it is to get a win over the Lobos. "Just like when I kicked a field goal earlier (in the game against Utah), I needed something positive on the sidelines to get them going. That's why I did that in that situation in the Utah game.
"Like you said, it's important to get a victory. These guys need to feel that. Because that can carry over, and then, once you have positive stuff happen, more things can go. We finally scored that touchdown (vs UNLV), you could really see how the team took off from that point on. So, I'm just really looking forward to this opportunity on Friday night, and I think they're going to be ready for it."
