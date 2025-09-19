Only Up From Here’: UCLA Captain Talks Program Reset Journey
With a new head coach and a bye week ahead of them, the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are entering a full reset.
Which means it's time to go back to training camp, as interim head coach Tim Skipper coined it in his debut media availability. The dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster earlier in the week, followed by defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe parting ways with the program, put collective morale at a season low. Never mind the fact that the Bruins haven't notched a win yet this season.
Which is why UCLA kicker and team captain Mateen Bhaghani thinks there's nowhere to go but up.
- "I think it's really important that we're all just staying together right now," Bhaghani said during Wednesday's media availability. "I think that's what's most important for the rest of the season.
- "Honestly, [practice] is pretty similar to what we've been doing, but there has been some changes. Just the intensity in the building, I feel like everybody's really ramping it up. We're as los as we can go right now, so there's only up from here."
Bhaghani is right; the program is enduring one of the darkest stretches in its history, which is why Skipper is imploring UCLA fans to stay with them during this season.
'Keep The Faith': Tim Skipper's Message to UCLA Fans
Attendance numbers at the Rose Bowl are down, the team is producing a poor product by historical standards, and the Bruins faithful now have to endure one of the most important coaching searches in recent history.
No need to fear, though, because interim head coach Tim Skipper is making it clear that this season is not lost. During his first media availability as interim head coach, Skipper had a message to the fans.
- "Keep the faith, keep the faith," Skipper said. "We are working. We are working. We will give you a product to be proud of. That's my number one job, and I'm working at it every day. The players are working at it every day... We're out here working, ready to go. Keep the faith. We'll give you something to cheer about. That's our job."
The Bruins are 0-3 on the season, each loss more devastating than the last. Down two integral coaches -- DeShaun Foster and Ikaika Malloe -- it appears the season is lost, but Skipper is making it a point to stay afloat in Westwood.
