First look at Donovan Dent in UCLA Threads
The UCLA Bruins basketball season is still a ways away, but that doesn't mean the anticipation can't be built any higher.
A sign that the offseason is coming to an end is... picture day. And highly-touted New Mexico transfer point guard and Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent has finally been seen donning the iconic UCLA threads.
After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.
UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.
With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.
How Donovan Dent Plans on Changing UCLA's Offense
Much like Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the football field, Dent comes into the fold with the promise of changing UCLA's offense with his skill alone.
The point guard and Bruins head coach, Mick Cronin, are aligned, and Dent detailed how he plans on fitting in the system.
"We knew that last year they didn't really have that at the point guard position," Dent said during an August media availability. "When [Cronin] called me, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted to play faster, because that's how his defense is. His defense creates faster offense, so he felt like I could fit right into that system. He just needed someone he could trust with the ball in their hand.
"I felt like that's what I could bring to the table, and we talked about that. We talked about playing a lot in the pick-and-rolls, and he's been doing that a lot in practice. So I'm excited to see what we're going to get going during the season."
