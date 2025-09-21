All Bruins

First look at Donovan Dent in UCLA Threads

The highly anticipated transfer point guard is looking fresh in the Bruin blue and gold.

Connor Moreno

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles in the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins basketball season is still a ways away, but that doesn't mean the anticipation can't be built any higher.

A sign that the offseason is coming to an end is... picture day. And highly-touted New Mexico transfer point guard and Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent has finally been seen donning the iconic UCLA threads.

After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.

UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reads during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.

How Donovan Dent Plans on Changing UCLA's Offense

Much like Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the football field, Dent comes into the fold with the promise of changing UCLA's offense with his skill alone.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The point guard and Bruins head coach, Mick Cronin, are aligned, and Dent detailed how he plans on fitting in the system.

"We knew that last year they didn't really have that at the point guard position," Dent said during an August media availability. "When [Cronin] called me, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted to play faster, because that's how his defense is. His defense creates faster offense, so he felt like I could fit right into that system. He just needed someone he could trust with the ball in their hand.

"I felt like that's what I could bring to the table, and we talked about that. We talked about playing a lot in the pick-and-rolls, and he's been doing that a lot in practice. So I'm excited to see what we're going to get going during the season."

