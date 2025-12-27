UCLA Stronger Than Before In UC Riverside Win

It is quite easy to look at all of the issues of a team without looking at a few positives that they have had, and that idea is very prevalent with UCLA.

The Bruins have had their respective struggles this season, such as issues with rebounding, in having a role set aside for Jamar Brown heavily to get the team's numbers up.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34), UC Riverside Highlanders forward Jailen Daniel-Dalton (44), UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) and UC Riverside Highlanders guard Andrew Henderson (12) battle for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, they have improved mightily over the course of just two years, going from a record of 6-7 through 13 games in 2023 to 10-3 this season.

In that 2023 season, UCLA also faced off against UC Riverside in the same way as they did this year, and even the results of that game show how much the Bruins have improved, which must be appreciated despite their struggles.

The Differences In UCLA's Matches Against UC Riverside: Final Score

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There has been no occasion in which UCLA has lost to the Highlanders, but 2023 was by far the closest chance for the Bruins to lose.

In every game other than 2023's bout with UC Riverside, UCLA has won by double digits or more, and that was the case in their most recent matchup, where they won by 32.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) boxes out UC Riverside Highlanders forward Jailen Daniel-Dalton (44) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yet only two short years ago the Bruins almost lost in a game that saw 66-65 as the final score.

With the same head coach in Mike Cronin, all Bruin fans must remember how far their team has improved in such a short span of time, going from nearly losing to dominating once again.

The Differences In UCLA's Matches Against UC Riverside: Shooting Percentage

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Peter Bandelj (9) as he shoots a 3-point basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins were slightly worse than what would be hoped for when shooting the ball in 2023, making 40% of their shots on 57 attempts.

However, this year at least, the Bruins were willing to take more shots and they ended up making more because of it, but with a better shooting percentage this time of 50% on 68 attempts.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives past UC Riverside Highlanders forward Osiris Grady (9) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A 10% difference in shooting percentage may seem small to some, but considering how their game in 2023 ended in a one point difference, 10% is not only a huge increase but a makeshift safety net for where the team struggles.

Much of the change in shooting can be attributed to Tyler Bilodeau who has helped the Bruins completely revamp their offense this season, but credit must also go to his teammates, three of which scored in the double digits.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA has had some issues with their game that are hard to look past, but they have improved vastly in the past two years, and that must not be forgotten as the Bruins enter conference play after Christmas break.

