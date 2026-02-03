These Bruins Will Dictate UCLA’s Big Test Against Rutgers
After losing a thriller to Indiana, it can be assumed that these three Bruins will want show out in a big way.
The Bruins as a whole have struggled to remain consistent this season. While there were some notable performances against Indiana, it was simply not enough to get it done. Looking ahead, the Bruins will want to capitalize against an inferior opponent such as Rutgers.
Tyler Bilodeau | F
Tyler Bilodeau did not have a bad game against Indiana. He scored 18 points along with 11 rebounds. However, there were a few stretches during the game where Bilodeau would do more harm than good. If UCLA hopes to win in a convincing manner, Bilodeu will need to be on his A game.
Bilodeau should be a scoring threat no matter what; how he gets there needs to be the primary focus. If he can score at a consistent rate, UCLA should be able to win this game with 0 speed bumps. Bilodeau's fouling discipline needs to improve in this one aswell.
Xavier Booker | F
Xavier Booker was UCLA's defensive juggernaut during their three-game win streak prior to the loss against Indiana. However, against the Hoosiers, Booker would really struggle to carry on that momentum. Because of this Indiana would be able to diversify its scoring at a high rate.
If Booker is able to be imposing in the paint, the Bruins should have no issues halting any momentum Rutgers hopes to build. If Booker can bounce back, the odds that he can carry that momentum into UCLA's more difficult part of their schedule will rise.
Jamar Brown | G
Jamar Brown had a decent game against Indiana, all things considered. He was able to accumulate 8 rebounds, which helped UCLA stay competitive. However, his shooting was really put under a microscope as he went 1-6 from the field and was a big contributor to UCLA's cold streaks.
If Brown is able to make the most of his attempts in this one, it might help Mick Cronin feel comfortable resting Trent Perry or Donovan Dent for extended minutes. Considering both players played 40-plus minutes, that alone will help UCLA immensely.
If these players are able to perform at a high level, there is great chance that the Bruins win by a massive margin. Looking ahead, UCLA will need to perform well if there's any hope of taking down some of the much better teams down the stretch.
