These Bruins Will Dictate UCLA’s Big Test Against Rutgers

After losing a thriller to Indiana, it can be assumed that these three Bruins will want show out in a big way.

The Bruins as a whole have struggled to remain consistent this season. While there were some notable performances against Indiana, it was simply not enough to get it done. Looking ahead, the Bruins will want to capitalize against an inferior opponent such as Rutgers.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau did not have a bad game against Indiana. He scored 18 points along with 11 rebounds. However, there were a few stretches during the game where Bilodeau would do more harm than good. If UCLA hopes to win in a convincing manner, Bilodeu will need to be on his A game.

Bilodeau should be a scoring threat no matter what; how he gets there needs to be the primary focus. If he can score at a consistent rate, UCLA should be able to win this game with 0 speed bumps. Bilodeau's fouling discipline needs to improve in this one aswell.

Xavier Booker | F

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker was UCLA's defensive juggernaut during their three-game win streak prior to the loss against Indiana. However, against the Hoosiers, Booker would really struggle to carry on that momentum. Because of this Indiana would be able to diversify its scoring at a high rate.

If Booker is able to be imposing in the paint, the Bruins should have no issues halting any momentum Rutgers hopes to build. If Booker can bounce back, the odds that he can carry that momentum into UCLA's more difficult part of their schedule will rise.

Jamar Brown | G

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) beats Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) to a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown had a decent game against Indiana, all things considered. He was able to accumulate 8 rebounds, which helped UCLA stay competitive. However, his shooting was really put under a microscope as he went 1-6 from the field and was a big contributor to UCLA's cold streaks.

If Brown is able to make the most of his attempts in this one, it might help Mick Cronin feel comfortable resting Trent Perry or Donovan Dent for extended minutes. Considering both players played 40-plus minutes, that alone will help UCLA immensely.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If these players are able to perform at a high level, there is great chance that the Bruins win by a massive margin. Looking ahead, UCLA will need to perform well if there's any hope of taking down some of the much better teams down the stretch.

