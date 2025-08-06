UCLA Resurrects Hoops Rivalry With Former Pac-12 Foe
The fallout of the Pac-12 conference split up some of the most anticipated matchups across all sports, and yet Mick Cronin is taking steps towards reigniting UCLA's basketball rivalry with Arizona State as part of the Bruins' upcoming non-conference schedule.
National college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported the home-and-home series starting this season.
"UCLA and Arizona State will begin a home-and-home series this season in Westwood, Mick Cronin told College Hoops Today," Rothstein wrote. "An official announcement is expected soon. An official date is TBD. There will be a return game in Tempe during the 2026-27 season."
In a matchup dating back to 1998, this West Coast clash has largely been in favor of the Bruins. UCLA has won 35 of its 49 matchups with the Sun Devils. The two programs routinely matched up twice a year over the last two decades while in the same confernce.
Both programs have endured tremendous turnover over this offseason and are going to be a great matchup over the next two season.
UCLA Impressing National Pundits
Rothstein detailed how impressed he was with the entire squad when he visited Westwood last week.
"Mick Cronin has been coaching a long time, but he has never had a point guard as a head coach with the ceiling and passing capabilities of New Mexico transfer, Donovan Dent," Rothstein said in his reaction to UCLA on X (formerly Twitter). "[Dent] might be pound-for-pound, inch-for-inch, a top two point guard in college basketball in 25-26, along with Purdue's Braden Smith."
Rothstein's praise didn't stop with Dent, though. The Bruins' squad overall impressed the insider.
"UCLA also has two other players in addition to Dent, Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau, who look like they boast All-Big Ten-caliber potential," Rothstein added. "You add in reliable, veteran guard Skyy Clark, and UCLA has a team that should push Purdue and Michigan at the top of the Big Ten standings.
"What are the x-factors for the Bruins in 25-26? Two players in particular, Michigan State transfer, Xavier Booker, and former McDonald's All-American, Trent Perry.
"If Booker, who is now playing as a five-man instead of the four, like he did at Michigan State, can give UCLA productivity at the five and more space at center, and Perry can play for the Bruins at the type of role that Denzel Aberdeen last year at Florida, UCLA should have, unequivocally, its best team since the Bruins were 27-4 at the end of the 22-23 regular season prior to season-ending injuries to both Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona, this could be Mick Cronin's best team since the 22-23 college basketball season."
