Why UCLA Should Move On From Cronin Before Season Ends

Mick Cronin’s seat has already been flaming after a very lackluster season.

While midseason head coaching changes are rare, it is definitely in the cards when you consider how poor Cronin has been recently. Following back-to-back blowout losses to the Big Ten’s best, it is clear that UCLA would be better off making serious changes before finishing the season.

Is it Possible?

Is it likely that he gets fired before the season ends? Not really. For UCLA to fire Cronin now , it would have to stomach a $22.5 million buyout clause. If the university waits until after April 1, UCLA would only have to pay $18 million.

Full buyout terms:

Before April 1, 2026: $22.5 million



Before April 1, 2027: $18 million



Before April 1, 2028: $13.5 million



Before April 1, 2029: $9 million



Before April 1, 2030: $4.5 million

Cronin has definitely had his moments with UCLA. In 2021, he coached a team that made the Final Four. But in recent seasons, the Bruins have not quite lived up to expectations — especially when you take this season into account.

Preseason expectations had UCLA as the No. 12 team in the country. Fast forward to today, and UCLA is 17–9 and seventh in the Big Ten. The Bruins have become a disappointment in recent weeks, and Cronin is not doing them any favors.

The only reason this conversation is even possible is because of Cronin’s actions late in the second half of the Michigan State loss. After a hard foul by Steven Jamerson, Cronin tugged his jersey and pointed him toward the locker room in front of 14,000 fans and a national television audience.

That not only humiliated Jamerson but also sent a clear message to the locker room that Cronin does not stand by his players when things get rough. This situation could easily be the catalyst for Cronin packing his bags early.

Following the game, Mick Cronin was very snippy in his postgame press conference . While this might be a breath of fresh air for fans looking for raw, uncut coaching sound bites, it reflects very poorly on the university and the type of leadership UCLA is hiring.

If a firing were to take place, it could help the program move forward. After an event like this, it’s hard to ignore the possibility that recruits and future transfers might look the other way when UCLA comes knocking on their door.

By firing Cronin early, UCLA would send a message that it does not stand behind coaches who betray their locker room. This could be the damage control the program needs in order to rebuild in the coming years.

While it is still unlikely that Cronin will be fired before the season ends, it is definitely possible. His display not only embarrassed himself but the entire program. If Martin Jarmond is serious about bringing sustained success to Westwood, changes may need to happen soon.

