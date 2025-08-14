UCLA Announces Massive Addition to Men's Basketball Staff
Recruiting is becoming increasingly more important in today's college basketball landscape, and the UCLA Bruins are making sure to shore up that part of their staff by hiring Max Feldman as their assistant general manager, the team and head coach Mick Cronin announced Wednesday.
In a statement released by UCLA Athletics and Cronin, they said the following on acquiring Feldman:
"Cronin, entering his seventh season as The Michael Price Family UCLA Men's Head Basketball Coach, has added an assistant general manager to assist the program in recruiting and player development and to serve as a liaison to the university's compliance and branding arms.
"'We're excited to add Max to our program in a role that can assist us from a recruiting and roster management standpoint,' Cronin said. 'Max has worked within the game at the grassroots level and has really impressed us with his knowledge of players, talent evaluation and relationships across the industry. He will be an asset for our coaching staff and we are looking forward to having him with us in Westwood.'
"Feldman will serve the men's basketball program in a variety of avenues, including roster management, recruiting databases and player development. Since graduating from the University of Illinois in 2022, Feldman's professional experiences have centered largely within grassroots basketball events. Over the past four years, he has worked as the director of scouting and as a national scouting analyst for MADE Hoops, an organization that specializes in youth basketball events at the middle school and high school age levels.
"As a college student at Illinois, Feldman served as an intern with Priority Sports Agency. His work with Priority Sports included pre-draft preparations, scouting and basketball operations tasks. He graduated from Illinois with his undergraduate degree in sport management with a minor in journalism. Feldman grew up in Highland Park, Ill.., a suburban city roughly 25 miles north of Chicago."
Cronin's UCLA Bruins are entering the 2025-26 season with some of the most upside in college basketball.
Cronin is getting consistency out of his returners, the prospect of a second-year jump from Trent Perry, and the dynamism from transfer guard Donovan Dent. Not to mention landing Kansas City transfer Jamar Browns and Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, who is a former five-star prospect.
ESPN projects the Bruins' starting lineup to consist of Dent, Clark, Perry, Dailey Jr. and Bilodeau.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.