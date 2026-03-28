Mick Cronin Reveals Plans for Upcoming UCLA Offseason

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin now has his full attention centered on the offseason, and he has his sights set on bringing back some key players from this past season.

In the ever-changing landscape that is college athletics, with the transfer portal and NIL essentially turning every offseason into unmitigated free agency, UCLA will feel the effects as well. Notably, seniors Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau won’t be returning to the team next season, as their eligibility has been exhausted, and forward Skyy Clark is seeking an extra season of eligibility.

With a lot of production going out the window, the Bruins will need to load up on talent over the offseason in order to improve from what was an up-and-down season in 2025-26, one that just ended in the Round of 32 at the hands of UConn.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Along with the upgrades, it appears as though Mick Cronin has his sights set on retaining some of the team’s younger talent from this past season, as he explained on the Petros And Money Radio Show .

Cronin’s Thoughts

“Well look, with five underclassmen on this particular team, we want them all back. Now the numbers have to match,” Cronin said. “Re-signing those guys is what we've been working on from the time the plane landed on Monday. The Lakers know who they have under contract next year. We don't. Everybody is on a one year deal. So with all of our potential returners and freshmen, we have eight players.”

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“You've got to deal with your returning players now before the portal opens, which is coming soon after the Final Four. You've got to rectify your returning players and their status first. That way you know when the portal opens, what you're dealing with,” he added. “Look, it's about a 30 day window of working 24/7 to put your team together for next year. That's the reality.”

Perhaps the most important underclassmen to bring back would be Trent Perry, who took a massive leap in production this season. After averaging 3.7 points per game as a freshman, Perry averaged 12.6 points as a sophomore, transforming his game to become one of UCLA’s top options on offense and one of their best three-point shooters.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This could be a pivotal offseason for the Bruins. After years of underwhelming results under Cronin, putting together a team that is capable of getting back to where UCLA wants to be will be tremendously important. By retaining some continuity, UCLA can accomplish just that while adding the right pieces.