Ranking 4 Different UCLA Starting Rotations For 2026-27

UCLA has a few different options for its starting lineup next season, but how do they stack up against each other?

UCLA has had a very interesting offseason, bringing in a lot of depth pieces who could potentially find themselves in the starting lineup. Because of that, we could see many different combinations depending on how the offseason develops. Here is every possible lineup combination.

4. All 2025-26 Returners

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) scores against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The first lineup that could be a possibility is one primarily composed of UCLA’s returners . This lineup would feature Trent Perry at point guard, Eric Freeny at shooting guard, Eric Dailey Jr. at small forward, Brandon Williams at power forward, and Xavier Booker at center.

At first glance, this lineup honestly doesn't look terrible and could actually work, given how difficult it can be for incoming players to adjust to Mick Cronin’s system. This lineup might not be the most talented overall, but if one thing is certain, it is that this group has the most experience.

3. Three-Guard Lineup

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The next lineup we could see UCLA run next season is similar to the one the Bruins used last year — a three-guard lineup. Essentially, this would feature Perry at point guard, Freeney at shooting guard, and Jalen Petty at small forward, while Dailey Jr. and Booker would hold down the four and five.

UCLA loved to run quick lineups last season because it allowed the Bruins to play faster in transition and fully maximize the offense. Last season, UCLA had its best offensive stretches under the three-guard lineup. However, if UCLA goes back to this system, the Bruins would sacrifice a lot of rebounding and physicality, which were already major issues last season.

2. Safe Gamble

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) blocks a shot attempt from Gillion Academy Lions guard Jayden Joseph (1) during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next lineup is heavily projected, but it hinges heavily on the development of UCLA’s younger players. This lineup would feature Perry at point guard, Petty at shooting guard, Dailey Jr. at small forward, Joe Philon at power forward, and Booker at center.

When looking at the other lineup combinations, there is definitely more risk with this one. Not only would UCLA be banking on Petty meeting expectations early, but the Bruins would also be hoping Philon develops into a serious threat immediately. Both are possible, but neither is guaranteed.

1. The Best Option

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The safest option is the lineup that essentially swaps Philon for Filip Jovic at power forward. Even though both players are young, they each have huge upside. However, Jovic is clearly the safer option because he has already proven he can consistently contribute in the frontcourt.

The reason this lineup ranks No. 1 is that it not only gets UCLA’s portal additions involved, but it could also help the Bruins become a much more balanced team. Last season, defense and rebounding were major issues, and adding Jovic to the equation provides UCLA with far more stability.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA could realistically find success with any of these lineups. But if the Bruins want immediate results, they will most likely turn to the safer option early in the season. Even then, there is still a strong possibility we will see major lineup changes as the year progresses.