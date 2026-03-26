Evaluating Tyler Bilodeau's 2025-2026 Season With UCLA

It was clear that UCLA was absolutely lost without its best player against UConn.

Early in the Big Ten Tournament, Tyler Bilodeau went down with a knee injury that kept him out of both NCAA Tournament games as well as the Big Ten semifinal against Purdue. Because of this lack of tournament success, it became clear that UCLA relied on him far too much.

Season Highs

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For starters, Bilodeau finished the season as UCLA’s leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc. Not only was he an incredible scorer, but he also made his presence felt on the glass, averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.

Bilodeau also recorded three 30-point games. He scored a career-high 34 points against UC Riverside, 32 against Minnesota, and 30 against Ohio State. Production like this was crucial in making UCLA look like a very dangerous team.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Another impressive stat was his 10 games with 20 or more points. Two of those performances came against ranked teams, Gonzaga and Michigan State. UCLA could lean on Bilodeau as a reliable scorer, something not many teams have the luxury of. Without Bilodeau, UCLA will have to find a new top scorer.

Season Lows

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

His low performance, on the other hand, was not particularly concerning. Throughout the season, Bilodeau had only four games with fewer than 10 points against Pepperdine, Sacramento State, Nebraska, and Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament, where he was injured .

One of the biggest critiques of Bilodeau was his inconsistent rebounding. He had 16 games with six or more rebounds, but on the other side, he had four games in which he did not record a single rebound. Even so, Bilodeau was UCLA’s leading rebounder for most of the season.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

When looking at everything Bilodeau provided for UCLA this season, it is clear he played his role extremely well. As a 6-foot-9 spot-up shooter, he had the ability to be dangerous from anywhere on the court, including on the defensive side of the ball. His interior presence allowed UCLA to get away with a small lineup.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Bilodeau had an outstanding season for UCLA. While many fans are disappointed that he is leaving, his departure opens the door for another UCLA player to step up and take on a larger role. Bilodeau certainly set the standard in Westwood with his performance this year.