Evaluating Tyler Bilodeau's 2025-2026 Season With UCLA
In this story:
It was clear that UCLA was absolutely lost without its best player against UConn.
Early in the Big Ten Tournament, Tyler Bilodeau went down with a knee injury that kept him out of both NCAA Tournament games as well as the Big Ten semifinal against Purdue. Because of this lack of tournament success, it became clear that UCLA relied on him far too much.
Season Highs
For starters, Bilodeau finished the season as UCLA’s leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc. Not only was he an incredible scorer, but he also made his presence felt on the glass, averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.
Bilodeau also recorded three 30-point games. He scored a career-high 34 points against UC Riverside, 32 against Minnesota, and 30 against Ohio State. Production like this was crucial in making UCLA look like a very dangerous team.
Another impressive stat was his 10 games with 20 or more points. Two of those performances came against ranked teams, Gonzaga and Michigan State. UCLA could lean on Bilodeau as a reliable scorer, something not many teams have the luxury of. Without Bilodeau, UCLA will have to find a new top scorer.
Season Lows
His low performance, on the other hand, was not particularly concerning. Throughout the season, Bilodeau had only four games with fewer than 10 points against Pepperdine, Sacramento State, Nebraska, and Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament, where he was injured.
One of the biggest critiques of Bilodeau was his inconsistent rebounding. He had 16 games with six or more rebounds, but on the other side, he had four games in which he did not record a single rebound. Even so, Bilodeau was UCLA’s leading rebounder for most of the season.
When looking at everything Bilodeau provided for UCLA this season, it is clear he played his role extremely well. As a 6-foot-9 spot-up shooter, he had the ability to be dangerous from anywhere on the court, including on the defensive side of the ball. His interior presence allowed UCLA to get away with a small lineup.
The bottom line is that Bilodeau had an outstanding season for UCLA. While many fans are disappointed that he is leaving, his departure opens the door for another UCLA player to step up and take on a larger role. Bilodeau certainly set the standard in Westwood with his performance this year.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.