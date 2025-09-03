UCLA Men's Hoops Announces 2 Preseason Games
UCLA men's basketball announced that the team will open up the season with two exhibition games, both of which will be open to the public and the media.
The first game will be against San Diego State in Viejas Arena on Friday, Oct. 17. The second will be back at him in Westwood against UC Irvine on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Here's what UCLA Athletics said in a statement announcing the two games:
"Game times and broadcast details for these two games have not been determined.
"Both of these exhibition games provide fans with early opportunities to watch the 2025-26 Bruins, who return four primary contributors from last season's rotation – seniors Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark, junior Eric Dailey Jr. and sophomore Trent Perry. Also back from redshirt seasons include redshirt sophomore Brandon Williams and redshirt freshman Eric Freeny.
"UCLA will open the regular-season schedule at home against Eastern Washington on Monday, Nov. 3. The Bruins' complete non-conference schedule was announced last week.
"Including the exhibition contest on Oct. 28, UCLA will play nine non-conference games in Pauley Pavilion prior to January. In addition, UCLA will host one home Big Ten Conference game in early December (the conference schedule has not been finalized)."
Cronin Details Approach to Team Building
Team building in college basketball is different nowadays than it was just a few years ago, and yet, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has one philosophy he's stuck with his entire time in Westwood.
The Bruins coach was active in this year's transfer portal, headlined by the acquisition of New Mexico guard and former Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent. Each of the five transfers he brought in are upperclassmen.
"Well, older wins," Cronin said during Tuesday's media availability. "This obviously is still college basketball, but it now mirrors professional sports. You're trying to win every year. In the NBA, they tank, get young, build up like the Thunder. The problem is, you can't do that because, even if you take that approach, they all transfer on you. So, basically, everything's a one-year approach to everything.
"So if you're in a one-year approach, trying to win a title, if you're adding players, you're going to add the oldest, smartest, best players you can. "
Dent was the biggest addition to a team this college basketball offseason. He presents a unique skill as a dynamic point guard that Cronin hasn't had during his tenure with UCLA.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.