UCLA Men's Hoops Announces 2 Preseason Games

The Bruins will open the season with two exhibition games.

Connor Moreno

Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks off the court after the Oregon Ducks defeated the Bruins 68-66 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks off the court after the Oregon Ducks defeated the Bruins 68-66 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
UCLA men's basketball announced that the team will open up the season with two exhibition games, both of which will be open to the public and the media.

The first game will be against San Diego State in Viejas Arena on Friday, Oct. 17. The second will be back at him in Westwood against UC Irvine on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Here's what UCLA Athletics said in a statement announcing the two games:

"Game times and broadcast details for these two games have not been determined.

"Both of these exhibition games provide fans with early opportunities to watch the 2025-26 Bruins, who return four primary contributors from last season's rotation – seniors Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark, junior Eric Dailey Jr. and sophomore Trent Perry. Also back from redshirt seasons include redshirt sophomore Brandon Williams and redshirt freshman Eric Freeny.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball defended by Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"UCLA will open the regular-season schedule at home against Eastern Washington on Monday, Nov. 3. The Bruins' complete non-conference schedule was announced last week.

"Including the exhibition contest on Oct. 28, UCLA will play nine non-conference games in Pauley Pavilion prior to January. In addition, UCLA will host one home Big Ten Conference game in early December (the conference schedule has not been finalized)."

Cronin Details Approach to Team Building

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reads during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Team building in college basketball is different nowadays than it was just a few years ago, and yet, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has one philosophy he's stuck with his entire time in Westwood.

The Bruins coach was active in this year's transfer portal, headlined by the acquisition of New Mexico guard and former Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent. Each of the five transfers he brought in are upperclassmen.

"Well, older wins," Cronin said during Tuesday's media availability. "This obviously is still college basketball, but it now mirrors professional sports. You're trying to win every year. In the NBA, they tank, get young, build up like the Thunder. The problem is, you can't do that because, even if you take that approach, they all transfer on you. So, basically, everything's a one-year approach to everything.

Mar 27, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Booker (34) dunks during NCAA Tournament South Regional Practice at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"So if you're in a one-year approach, trying to win a title, if you're adding players, you're going to add the oldest, smartest, best players you can. "

Dent was the biggest addition to a team this college basketball offseason. He presents a unique skill as a dynamic point guard that Cronin hasn't had during his tenure with UCLA.

