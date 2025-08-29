UCLA Transfers Making Strides in Summer Workouts
Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins headlined the transfer portal by acquiring reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent, but he wasn't the only impactful addition.
Along with Dent, four other players are headed to Westwood through the transfer portal; Four-star center from Michigan State, Xavier Booker, three-star forward from Missouri-Kansas City, Jamar Brown, three-star big man from San Diego, Steven Jamerson II, and Anthony Peoples Jr., forward from North Carolina Central.
In his first media availability of the new season, Cronin detailed how a few of those transfers are progressing through summer workouts.
Xavier Booker
"Well, Book is making the transition to playing the five, and he's worked hard at it. There's still times where it's not second-nature to him, certain footwork things. He hadn't ever really been a screener or a pick-and-roll guy. He had more been a wing shooter his whole career. He's really grown; he's becoming a better screener and roller, that's important. He's always been able to move his feet defensively. So, he's a work-in-progress at the five, but he's a sponge."
Steven Jamerson II
"Steven Jamerson has been a diamond in the rough for us, for sure. He had an unbelievable story. Steven Jamerson is going to be a really good player for us. If he plays well when we play Michigan State, and I tell coach Izzo, 'That guy was a freshman on your campus, just walking around trying to walk on to your team and you guys didn't get back to him,' how about that? I mean, he's had an amazing story.
"But his ability to rebound, defend; he's an elite rebounder. Look at his numbers analytically. If you get one for every three minutes played in your career, you're an elite rebounder. And he's like a 3.1."
Predicting UCLA's Starting Five
Who will be leading UCLA? College basketball insider Jon Rothstein made a prediction of the Bruins' starting lineup ahead of the season:
G - Donovan Dent
G - Skyy Clark
C - Xavier Booker
F - Tyler Bilodeau
F - Eric Dailey
