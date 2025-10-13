All Bruins

Midseason Report Card: Grading UCLA’s First Half

We're officially at the halfway point, here's how the Bruins are grading out.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins season has been unlike any other. So much so that it's truly hard to analyze the first half of the season all in one swoop.

So, how do you grade the Bruins' rollercoaster of a season now that we're at the midway point? Well, we're going to try.

From a winless start to looking like one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and through a ton of staff turnover, the Bruins have taken various forms through different points of the season.

Let's look at some of the most notable Bruins this season and grade them:

Tim Skipper. Tim Skipper. A. Interim Head Coach. Record: 2-1

ucl
Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What more can be said about the job Tim Skipper has done since being promoted to UCLA's interim head coach?

He completely changed UCLA's culture and trajectory when it the program's outlooked looked as grim as it could get.

Have his results earned him the right to be a prime candidate for a more permanent promotion? Hard to say, but Skipper will certainly be removing "interim" from his job title in the near future, regardless of where that will be.

Nico Iamaleava. B+. QB. Season QBR: 68.1. Nico Iamaleava

ucl
Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava has been one of the most polarizing topics of this season. Through the first month, he didn't meet expectations and was widely ridiculed (again) for his departure from Tennessee. In the last two weeks, he's led the Bruins to two statement wins and has been one of the hottest arms in the sport.

I've defended Iamaleava at even the lowest points of the season, and have been criticized for it. But I truly think the redshirt sophomore's early struggles were due, in part, to his supporting cast and, mostly, to the tire fire that was the coaching staff before Skipper and Neuheisel took over.

Iamaleava hasn't been completely blameless, though. Some of the blemishes he showed last season have been evident through the first half of this year. The difference, though, is that he has gotten better every single game.

UCLA Defense. C+. Opponent Pts/Gm: 29.2. FPI Rank: 103. UCLA Defense

ucl
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UCLA's defensive lows were very, very low. Through the first three games, anyone who watched the Bruins on that side of the ball could make an argument that they were the worst in all of college football.

It got so bad that defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe reportedly felt guilty about DeShaun Foster's firing and mutually agreed to part ways with the program. The grade for UCLA defensively through the first three games was a sure fire F.

But Skipper and senior defensive assistant Kevin Coyle completely revamped the defense, allowing 67 points in their last three games, 37 of which came in their upset win over Penn State last week.

Offensive Play Caller. Pts/Gm: 40.0. Jerry Neuheisel. Jerry Neuheisel. A

ucl
Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest positive story of the Bruins season has been the rise of Jerry Neuheisel.

UCLA's prodigal son got the call after offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri departed, and he led the Bruins to score 42 points in their stunner of the Nittany Lions. Neuheisel not only simplified the Bruins' offense, he optimized every player on the field.

He was so amped for the new gig that he slept just three hours in four days preparing for Penn State. With a full week of preparation ahead of Michigan State this week, the former Westwood signal-caller called UCLA to 38 points to topple the Spartans.

UCLA's trajectory this season changed seemingly each week. For now, though, it looks like the Bruins are in the midst of a historic midseason turnaround.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.